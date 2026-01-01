$7,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2003 Ford Mustang
Convertible
2003 Ford Mustang
Convertible
Location
Celebrity Auto Sales
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
705-322-6311
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$7,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
156,752KM
Good Condition
VIN 1FAFP444X3F390283
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 156,752 KM
Vehicle Description
CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C TILT CRUISE POWER SEAT WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS SUMMER HEAR PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Seating
Leather Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Warranty
Warranty Available
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Celebrity Auto Sales
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
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705-322-XXXX(click to show)
$7,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Celebrity Auto Sales
705-322-6311
2003 Ford Mustang