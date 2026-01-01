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<p>CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C TILT CRUISE POWER SEAT WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS  SUMMER HEAR  PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX </p>

2003 Ford Mustang

156,752 KM

Details Description Features

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2003 Ford Mustang

Convertible

Watch This Vehicle
14030283

2003 Ford Mustang

Convertible

Location

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

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Contact Seller

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
156,752KM
Good Condition
VIN 1FAFP444X3F390283

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 156,752 KM

Vehicle Description

CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C TILT CRUISE POWER SEAT WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS  SUMMER HEAR  PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Seating

Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Warranty

Warranty Available

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Celebrity Auto Sales

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
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705-322-XXXX

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705-322-6311

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$7,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Celebrity Auto Sales

705-322-6311

2003 Ford Mustang