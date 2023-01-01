Menu
Account
Sign In

Filter Results

Sale Type
Buy From Home NEW
Within
KM
wheel drive

New and Used Hyundai Elantra for Sale in Brantford, ON

Showing 1-50 of 380
Used 2012 Hyundai Elantra Touring ONE OWNER,NO ACCIDENTS,SERVICE RECORDS,CERTIFIED ! for sale in Burlington, ON

2012 Hyundai Elantra Touring

ONE OWNER,NO ACCIDENTS,SERVICE RECORDS,CERTIFIED !
$9,999
+ tax & lic
169,000KM
Import Connection

Burlington, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2015 Hyundai Elantra GL, Auto, A/C, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Keyless Entry, and more! for sale in Guelph, ON

2015 Hyundai Elantra

GL, Auto, A/C, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Keyless Entry, and more!
$12,988
+ tax & lic
107,000KM
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Guelph, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2014 Hyundai Elantra GL 1.8L/ONE OWNER/NO ACCIDENTS/CERTIFIED for sale in Cambridge, ON

2014 Hyundai Elantra

GL 1.8L/ONE OWNER/NO ACCIDENTS/CERTIFIED
Sale
$15,990
+ tax & lic
65,000KM
A&S Prestige Auto Sales

Cambridge, ON

Used 2015 Hyundai Elantra GL 1.8L/LOW KMS/NO ACCIDENTS/SAFETY INCLUDED for sale in Cambridge, ON

2015 Hyundai Elantra

GL 1.8L/LOW KMS/NO ACCIDENTS/SAFETY INCLUDED
Sale
$15,990
+ tax & lic
81,000KM
A&S Prestige Auto Sales

Cambridge, ON

Used 2021 Hyundai Elantra ESSENTIAL+LANEKEEP+APPLEPLAY+RMTStart+CLEAN CARFAX for sale in London, ON

2021 Hyundai Elantra

ESSENTIAL+LANEKEEP+APPLEPLAY+RMTStart+CLEAN CARFAX
$26,999
+ tax & lic
45,000KM
Sport Motors

London, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2021 Hyundai Elantra PREFERRED | ACC | LaneKeep | BSM | CarPlay for sale in Toronto, ON

2021 Hyundai Elantra

PREFERRED | ACC | LaneKeep | BSM | CarPlay
$25,450
+ tax & lic
72,000KM
AUTORAMA

Toronto, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2022 Hyundai Elantra N LINE | FWD | SUN/MOONROOF | NAV | COLL ASSIST for sale in Welland, ON

2022 Hyundai Elantra

N LINE | FWD | SUN/MOONROOF | NAV | COLL ASSIST
$35,990
+ tax & lic
55,186KM
Shadow Auto

Welland, ON

Used 2023 Hyundai Elantra HYBRID LUXURY | FWD | SUN/MOONRF | NAV | COLL AST for sale in Welland, ON

2023 Hyundai Elantra

HYBRID LUXURY | FWD | SUN/MOONRF | NAV | COLL AST
$41,990
+ tax & lic
50KM
Shadow Auto

Welland, ON

Used 2023 Hyundai Elantra Preferred Sun & Tech | FWD | NAV | COLL ASSIST for sale in Welland, ON

2023 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred Sun & Tech | FWD | NAV | COLL ASSIST
$36,990
+ tax & lic
7,928KM
Shadow Auto

Welland, ON

Used 2022 Hyundai Elantra Ultimate Tech for sale in St. Thomas, ON

2022 Hyundai Elantra

Ultimate Tech
$31,989
+ tax & lic
33,808KM
Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

St. Thomas, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra 4DR SDN AUTO GL for sale in Brantford, ON

2013 Hyundai Elantra

4DR SDN AUTO GL
$7,999
+ tax & lic
195,000KM
Right Choice Auto

Brantford, ON

Used 2016 Hyundai Elantra GL | MANUAL | AC | BLUETOOTH | POWER GROUP | for sale in Kitchener, ON

2016 Hyundai Elantra

GL | MANUAL | AC | BLUETOOTH | POWER GROUP |
$12,791
+ tax & lic
67,142KM
Kitchener Hyundai

Kitchener, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2023 Hyundai Elantra Luxury for sale in Kitchener, ON

2023 Hyundai Elantra

Luxury
$34,500
+ tax & lic
16,256KM
Kitchener Hyundai

Kitchener, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2020 Hyundai Elantra Sport, Back Up Cam, Sunroof, Bluetooth! for sale in Brampton, ON

2020 Hyundai Elantra

Sport, Back Up Cam, Sunroof, Bluetooth!
$26,495
+ tax & lic
71,239KM
Autoplanet

Brampton, ON

Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra GLS|CREAMLEATHER|ECOMODE|HEATEDSEATS|+++ for sale in North York, ON

2013 Hyundai Elantra

GLS|CREAMLEATHER|ECOMODE|HEATEDSEATS|+++
$12,995
+ tax & lic
69,947KM
Favorit Motors

North York, ON

Used 2019 Hyundai Elantra GT N-Line Ultimate w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, Nav for sale in Toronto, ON

2019 Hyundai Elantra

GT N-Line Ultimate w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, Nav
$26,490
+ tax & lic
61,935KM
Clutch

Toronto, ON

Used 2019 Hyundai Elantra PREFERRED AUT0 P/SUNROOF B/SPOT L/ASSIST CAMERA for sale in North York, ON

2019 Hyundai Elantra

PREFERRED AUT0 P/SUNROOF B/SPOT L/ASSIST CAMERA
$21,990
+ tax & lic
62,448KM
Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

North York, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2015 Hyundai Elantra Sport - Power Sun Roof - Alloy Wheels - Fog Lights - Heated Seats - No Accidents for sale in North York, ON

2015 Hyundai Elantra

Sport - Power Sun Roof - Alloy Wheels - Fog Lights - Heated Seats - No Accidents
$10,875
+ tax & lic
176,701KM
Mid Toronto Auto Sales

North York, ON

Used 2017 Hyundai Elantra for sale in Niagara Falls, ON

2017 Hyundai Elantra

$16,990
+ tax & lic
109,014KM
Brock Ford Sales

Niagara Falls, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra GT SE ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~ for sale in North York, ON

2013 Hyundai Elantra

GT SE ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~
$11,990
+ tax & lic
166,187KM
First Choice Motors

North York, ON

Used 2016 Hyundai Elantra SPORT ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!! for sale in North York, ON

2016 Hyundai Elantra

SPORT ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!
$11,990
+ tax & lic
190,135KM
First Choice Motors

North York, ON

Used 2014 Hyundai Elantra GLS ~MANUAL, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~ for sale in North York, ON

2014 Hyundai Elantra

GLS ~MANUAL, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~
$7,990
+ tax & lic
217,090KM
First Choice Motors

North York, ON

Used 2014 Hyundai Elantra GL ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~ for sale in North York, ON

2014 Hyundai Elantra

GL ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~
$11,990
+ tax & lic
141,412KM
First Choice Motors

North York, ON

Used 2018 Hyundai Elantra GT 2.0L CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH BLIND SPOT MONITOR HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Milton, ON

2018 Hyundai Elantra

GT 2.0L CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH BLIND SPOT MONITOR HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS
$15,995
+ tax & lic
182,310KM
Auto Moto of Ontario

Milton, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra GT 5dr HB Auto GLS for sale in Brantford, ON

2013 Hyundai Elantra GT

5dr HB Auto GLS
$11,999
+ tax & lic
160,000KM
Right Choice Auto

Brantford, ON

Used 2021 Hyundai Elantra N LINE for sale in London, ON

2021 Hyundai Elantra

N LINE
$35,998
+ tax & lic
77,639KM
Empire Auto Group

London, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2009 Hyundai Elantra Touring L for sale in Mississauga, ON

2009 Hyundai Elantra Touring

L
$3,300
+ tax & lic
254,044KM
Danny and Sons Auto Sales

Mississauga, ON

Used 2016 Hyundai Elantra for sale in North York, ON

2016 Hyundai Elantra

$12,450
+ tax & lic
109,000KM
Carview Motors

North York, ON

Used 2014 Hyundai Elantra GL - ALLOYS! HEATED SEATS! BLUETOOTH! for sale in Kitchener, ON

2014 Hyundai Elantra

GL - ALLOYS! HEATED SEATS! BLUETOOTH!
$12,499
+ tax & lic
112,687KM
Fitzgerald Motors

Kitchener, ON

Used 2021 Hyundai Elantra Preferred for sale in Cayuga, ON

2021 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred
$26,995
+ tax & lic
97,698KM
Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Cayuga, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2016 Hyundai Elantra GT BASE for sale in London, ON

2016 Hyundai Elantra

GT BASE
$20,345
+ tax & lic
75,126KM
Ezee Credit Auto Leasing & Sales

London, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2018 Hyundai Elantra GT GT for sale in St. Catharines, ON

2018 Hyundai Elantra

GT GT
$21,498
+ tax & lic
53,927KM
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

St. Catharines, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2020 Hyundai Elantra Luxury PREFFERRED | AUTO | AC | APPLE CAR PLAY | BACK UP CAMERA | for sale in Kitchener, ON

2020 Hyundai Elantra

Luxury PREFFERRED | AUTO | AC | APPLE CAR PLAY | BACK UP CAMERA |
$22,599
+ tax & lic
113,375KM
Kitchener Hyundai

Kitchener, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2019 Hyundai Elantra Preferred w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Backup Camera for sale in Toronto, ON

2019 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Backup Camera
$22,990
+ tax & lic
52,245KM
Clutch

Toronto, ON

Used 2010 Hyundai Elantra 4dr Sdn Auto GL w/Sport for sale in Mississauga, ON

2010 Hyundai Elantra

4dr Sdn Auto GL w/Sport
$7,450
+ tax & lic
161,671KM
Capital Motors

Mississauga, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra GT GT for sale in Brantford, ON

2013 Hyundai Elantra GT

GT
$11,999
+ tax & lic
159,787KM
Brant County Ford

Brantford, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2022 Hyundai Elantra Preferred IVT w/Sun & Tech Package for sale in Concord, ON

2022 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred IVT w/Sun & Tech Package
$29,995
+ tax & lic
12,443KM
Manaf Auto Sales

Concord, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2010 Hyundai Elantra GL for sale in Kitchener, ON

2010 Hyundai Elantra

GL
Sale
$8,499
+ tax & lic
127,000KM
Beta Auto Sales

Kitchener, ON

Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra GL for sale in Kitchener, ON

2013 Hyundai Elantra

GL
Sale
$11,999
+ tax & lic
129,000KM
Beta Auto Sales

Kitchener, ON

Used 2014 Hyundai Elantra Heated Seats | Cruise | Bluetooth for sale in St. Thomas, ON

2014 Hyundai Elantra

Heated Seats | Cruise | Bluetooth
$12,999
+ tax & lic
63,852KM
519 Cars

St. Thomas, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2019 Hyundai Elantra GT Preferred w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Cruise Control, Bluetooth for sale in Toronto, ON

2019 Hyundai Elantra

GT Preferred w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Cruise Control, Bluetooth
$22,890
+ tax & lic
80,000KM
Clutch

Toronto, ON

Used 2019 Hyundai Elantra GT N-Line Ultimate w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, Nav for sale in Toronto, ON

2019 Hyundai Elantra

GT N-Line Ultimate w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, Nav
$26,890
+ tax & lic
54,795KM
Clutch

Toronto, ON

Used 2015 Hyundai Elantra GT SE w/Tech Pkg for sale in Oakville, ON

2015 Hyundai Elantra GT

SE w/Tech Pkg
$14,990
+ tax & lic
126,300KM
Twin Oaks Auto

Oakville, ON

Used 2018 Hyundai Elantra GL ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~ for sale in North York, ON

2018 Hyundai Elantra

GL ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~
$16,990
+ tax & lic
114,557KM
First Choice Motors

North York, ON

Used 2016 Hyundai Elantra GL for sale in Stratford, ON

2016 Hyundai Elantra

GL
$15,795
+ tax & lic
82,791KM
Cargo Auto

Stratford, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2021 Hyundai Elantra Essential for sale in Cayuga, ON

2021 Hyundai Elantra

Essential
$26,795
+ tax & lic
82,193KM
Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Cayuga, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2022 Hyundai Elantra Ultimate Sunroof Blind Spot Heated Front Seats for sale in Bolton, ON

2022 Hyundai Elantra

Ultimate Sunroof Blind Spot Heated Front Seats
$29,989
+ tax & lic
34,545KM
CarHub Caledon Chrysler

Bolton, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2015 Hyundai Elantra GLS ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~ for sale in North York, ON

2015 Hyundai Elantra

GLS ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~
$12,990
+ tax & lic
198,729KM
First Choice Motors

North York, ON

Used 2011 Hyundai Elantra Touring GL for sale in Kitchener, ON

2011 Hyundai Elantra Touring

GL
Sale
$5,999
+ tax & lic
249,000KM
Beta Auto Sales

Kitchener, ON

Used 2012 Hyundai Elantra GLS w/ Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Moonroof for sale in Toronto, ON

2012 Hyundai Elantra

GLS w/ Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Moonroof
$13,990
+ tax & lic
46,147KM
Clutch

Toronto, ON