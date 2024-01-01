$5,495+ tax & licensing
2006 Buick Allure
CX
2006 Buick Allure
CX
Location
RH Auto Sales and Services
2067 Victoria St N Unit 2, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0
226-444-4006
Certified
$5,495
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 222,544 KM
Vehicle Description
RH AUTO SALES AND SERVICES BRESLAU
2067 VICTORIA ST N, UNIT 2, BRESLAU, ON, N0B1M0
226-444-4006 or 226-240-7618
2006 Buick Allure 6-cylinder, 3.8L automatic with RH AUTO SALES AND SERVICES BRESLAU
2006 Buick Allure 6-cylinder, 3.8L automatic with 222544 KM in excellent condition, very clean in & out, drive smooth, no rust, oil spry yearly, very good on gas no accident.
power windows, locks, steering, mirrors, tilt steering wheel, A/C, power seats, leather seats, heated seats, Cd player, sunroof, and more.........
This car comes with safety
Selling for $ 5495 PLUS TAX, license fee.
Quick Links
