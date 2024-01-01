Menu
Location

RH Auto Sales and Services

2067 Victoria St N Unit 2, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0

226-444-4006

222,544KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2g4wf582561232341

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 222,544 KM

Vehicle Description

2006 Buick Allure 6-cylinder, 3.8L automatic with 222544 KM  in excellent condition, very clean in & out, drive smooth, no rust, oil spry yearly, very good on gas no accident.

 

power windows, locks, steering, mirrors, tilt steering wheel, A/C, power seats, leather seats, heated seats, Cd player, sunroof, and more.........

 

This car comes with safety

 

Selling for $ 5495 PLUS TAX, license fee.

 

Please contact us at 226-444-4006 or 226-240-7618

 

in excellent condition, very clean in & out, drive smooth, no rust, oil spry yearly, very good on gas no accident.

 

power windows, locks, steering, mirrors, tilt steering wheel, A/C, power seats, leather seats, heated seats, Cd player, sunroof, and more.........

 

This car comes with safety

 

Selling for $ 5495 PLUS TAX, license fee.

 

Please contact us at 226-444-4006 or 226-240-7618

 

RH Auto Sales & Services 2067 Victoria ST, N, #2, Breslau ON. N0B1M0

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Telematics

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

