$6,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-315-1885
2008 Nissan Versa
4 DOOR SEDAN,AUTOMATIC,CLEAN, CERTIFIED !
Location
Import Connection
4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3
905-315-1885
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$6,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9563623
- Stock #: NV08A
- VIN: 3N1BC11E68L378759
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey - Dark
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 108,000 KM
Vehicle Description
LOW MILEAGE!!CLEAN CAR,SERVICE RECORDS! ,ABS,POWER WINDOWS,LOCKS ,POWER HEATED MIRRORS...CERTIFIED..!
SAFETY CERTIFICATION and CARFAX REPORT ARE INCLUDED.
HST, LICENSING and $10 OMVIC fee is EXTRA
We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,24 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties are available.
Office : 905-315 1885
WEB:www.importconnection.ca
4450 Corporate Dr #5 Burlington ON L7L 5R3
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Import Connection
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.