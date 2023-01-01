Menu
2008 Nissan Versa

108,000 KM

$6,999

+ tax & licensing
Import Connection

905-315-1885

4 DOOR SEDAN,AUTOMATIC,CLEAN, CERTIFIED !

4 DOOR SEDAN,AUTOMATIC,CLEAN, CERTIFIED !

Location

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

905-315-1885

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

108,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9563623
  • Stock #: NV08A
  • VIN: 3N1BC11E68L378759

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 108,000 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW MILEAGE!!CLEAN CAR,SERVICE RECORDS! ,ABS,POWER WINDOWS,LOCKS ,POWER HEATED MIRRORS...CERTIFIED..!

 

SAFETY CERTIFICATION and CARFAX REPORT ARE INCLUDED.

 

HST, LICENSING and $10 OMVIC fee is EXTRA

 

We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,24 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties  are available.

 

Office : 905-315 1885

 

WEB:www.importconnection.ca

 

4450 Corporate Dr #5 Burlington ON L7L 5R3

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Power Steering
Warranty Available

