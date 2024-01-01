Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2 OWNERS. 2013 FORD EDGE LIMITED AWD FOR SALE.</p><p>LEATHER INTERIOR</p><p>PANORAMIC SUNROOF</p><p>BACKUP CAMERA</p><p>AND MUCH MORE</p><p>Credit Cards Accepted</p><p>Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 888-996-6510. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $699. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***</p>

2013 Ford Edge

148,300 KM

Details Description Features

$12,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Ford Edge

4dr Limited AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Ford Edge

4dr Limited AWD

Location

Montague Motors

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8

888-996-6510

  1. 11536941
  2. 11536941
  3. 11536941
  4. 11536941
  5. 11536941
  6. 11536941
  7. 11536941
  8. 11536941
  9. 11536941
  10. 11536941
  11. 11536941
  12. 11536941
  13. 11536941
  14. 11536941
Contact Seller

$12,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
148,300KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2FMDK4KC1DBB31769

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 148,300 KM

Vehicle Description

2 OWNERS. 2013 FORD EDGE LIMITED AWD FOR SALE.

LEATHER INTERIOR

PANORAMIC SUNROOF

BACKUP CAMERA

AND MUCH MORE

Credit Cards Accepted

Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 888-996-6510. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $699. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Montague Motors

Used 2009 Toyota Camry HYBRID 4dr Sdn for sale in Burlington, ON
2009 Toyota Camry HYBRID 4dr Sdn 344,000 KM $5,999 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Ford Edge 4dr Limited AWD for sale in Burlington, ON
2013 Ford Edge 4dr Limited AWD 148,300 KM $12,000 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Toyota Corolla LE CVT for sale in Burlington, ON
2019 Toyota Corolla LE CVT 96,000 KM $18,000 + tax & lic

Email Montague Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Montague Motors

Montague Motors

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

888-996-XXXX

(click to show)

888-996-6510

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,000

+ taxes & licensing

Montague Motors

888-996-6510

Contact Seller
2013 Ford Edge