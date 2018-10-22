Menu
VERY WELL EQUIPPED! LEATHER INTERIOR, HEATED SEATS, REVERSE SENSORS, POWER SUNROOF, ALLOY WHEELS, PUSH BUTTON START, CRUISE CONTROL, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL, KEYLESS ENTRY, REMOTE START, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS/ MIRRORS. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA. CARFAX SHOWS A CLAIM ON 10/22/18 FOR $2600 AND A CLAIM FOR THE WINDSHIELD REPAIR ON 7/16/23 FOR $127. WE REPLACED THE ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION IN OUR SHOP, BOTH HAVE APPROX 160,000 KMS. THE CAR RUNS AND DRIVES PERFECT.

2013 Ford Escape

289,000 KM

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford Escape

SEL AWD

2013 Ford Escape

SEL AWD

Good Cars Only

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8

905-332-8575

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

289,000KM
Used
VIN 1FMCU9H93DUA43086

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 289,000 KM

Vehicle Description

VERY WELL EQUIPPED! LEATHER INTERIOR, HEATED SEATS, REVERSE SENSORS, POWER SUNROOF, ALLOY WHEELS, PUSH BUTTON START, CRUISE CONTROL, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL, KEYLESS ENTRY, REMOTE START, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS/ MIRRORS. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA. CARFAX SHOWS A CLAIM ON 10/22/18 FOR $2600 AND A CLAIM FOR THE WINDSHIELD REPAIR ON 7/16/23 FOR $127. WE REPLACED THE ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION IN OUR SHOP, BOTH HAVE APPROX 160,000 KMS. THE CAR RUNS AND DRIVES PERFECT.

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Good Cars Only

Good Cars Only

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Good Cars Only

905-332-8575

2013 Ford Escape