Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Mazda MAZDA3

119,000 KM

Details Description Features

$13,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$13,000

+ taxes & licensing

Montague Motors

289-200-9805

Contact Seller
2014 Mazda MAZDA3

2014 Mazda MAZDA3

4dr Sdn Auto GX-SKY

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Mazda MAZDA3

4dr Sdn Auto GX-SKY

Location

Montague Motors

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8

289-200-9805

  1. 10023570
  2. 10023570
  3. 10023570
  4. 10023570
  5. 10023570
  6. 10023570
  7. 10023570
  8. 10023570
  9. 10023570
  10. 10023570
  11. 10023570
  12. 10023570
  13. 10023570
Contact Seller

$13,000

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
119,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10023570
  • VIN: JM1BM1U74E1137972

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 119,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2 OWNERS. 2014 MAZDA 3 GX-SKY 4 DOOR SEDAN.
Credit Cards Accepted
Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 289-200-9805. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $499. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Keyless Entry

Additional Features

Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Montague Motors

2013 BMW X6 M X6 AWD...
 124,000 KM
$25,000 + tax & lic
2006 Nissan Maxima 4...
 183,000 KM
$6,800 + tax & lic
2013 Chevrolet Cruze...
 163,000 KM
$7,500 + tax & lic

Email Montague Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Montague Motors

Montague Motors

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8

Call Dealer

289-200-XXXX

(click to show)

289-200-9805

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory