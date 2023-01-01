Menu
2017 Hyundai Tucson

121,775 KM

Details Description Features

$23,988

+ tax & licensing
$23,988

+ taxes & licensing

Motorline Auto Group

905-330-7365

2017 Hyundai Tucson

2017 Hyundai Tucson

SE w/Preferred Package AWD

2017 Hyundai Tucson

SE w/Preferred Package AWD

Location

Motorline Auto Group

1100 Heritage Rd #1, Burlington, ON L7L 4X9

905-330-7365

$23,988

+ taxes & licensing

121,775KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9815269
  • Stock #: 17HT84
  • VIN: KM8J3CA47HU279784

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 17HT84
  • Mileage 121,775 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2017 Hyundai Tucson is a versatile compact SUV that offers a range of features to suit different needs. The engines come with a six-speed automatic transmission, and the 1.6-liter engine is also available with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic. Safety features include a rearview camera, blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, lane departure warning, and automatic emergency braking. The Tucson also has a variety of interior and exterior features, such as a spacious interior, a modern design with LED headlights and taillights, and a hands-free power liftgate. Additionally, it has an infotainment system with a touchscreen display, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth connectivity, and a six-speaker audio system. The fuel economy of the Tucson ranges from an EPA-estimated 26 mpg combined to 27 mpg combined, depending on the engine and drivetrain. Overall, the 2017 Hyundai Tucson is a well-rounded SUV that offers a combination of performance, safety, and technology features.
DISCOUNTED PRICE POLICY:
WE USE AN AUTOMATED SYSTEM (AMP Automated Market Price)WHICH AUTOMATICALLY PUTS THE BEST PRICE UPFRONT TO AVOID THE TROUBLE OF NEGOTIATING AND HAGGLING.NO HIDDEN FEES! $695 ADMIN FEE ON ALL PURCHASESIncluded FREE1) FULL DETAILING2) FRESH OIL CHANGE3) FRESH CARFAX REPORT4) SAFETY CERTIFICATION


WE ARE A HIGH RATED 4.8/5 STAR DEALER WHO TAKES PRIDE IN ENSURING EVERY VEHICLE IN OUR INVENTORY DRIVES BEAUTIFULLY.OUR AWARD WINNING FINANCE DEPARTMENT WORK WITH ALL TYPES OF CREDIT AND WORK MAJOR LENDERS TO PROVIDE THE BEST RATE.


Visit Our website WWW.MOTORLINEAUTOGROUP.COM or Call anytime: (905) 330 7365*CASH PURCHASES SUBJECT TO $2000 PREMIUM*We are open : Monday To Friday 10 AM To 6 PM , Saturday: 11 Am To 3 Pm and Sunday: By Appointment OnlyAddress: MOTORLINEAUTO GROUP INC.1100 HERITAGE ROAD, Burlington, Ontario, L7L4X9Phone # (905) 330 7365EMAIL:Sales@motorlineautogroup.com

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control

Interior

Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Panoramic Sunroof

Windows

Sunroof
Rear Defrost

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Seating

Leather Interior
Dual Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Entertainment Package
Automatic lights
BACKUP SENSORS
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
Premium Audio Package
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Lane Departure Alert
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Air Conditioning A/C
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Motorline Auto Group

Motorline Auto Group

1100 Heritage Rd #1, Burlington, ON L7L 4X9

