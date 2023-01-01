$23,988+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$23,988
+ taxes & licensing
Motorline Auto Group
905-330-7365
2017 Hyundai Tucson
2017 Hyundai Tucson
SE w/Preferred Package AWD
Location
Motorline Auto Group
1100 Heritage Rd #1, Burlington, ON L7L 4X9
905-330-7365
$23,988
+ taxes & licensing
121,775KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9815269
- Stock #: 17HT84
- VIN: KM8J3CA47HU279784
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 17HT84
- Mileage 121,775 KM
Vehicle Description
DISCOUNTED PRICE POLICY:
WE USE AN AUTOMATED SYSTEM (AMP Automated Market Price)WHICH AUTOMATICALLY PUTS THE BEST PRICE UPFRONT TO AVOID THE TROUBLE OF NEGOTIATING AND HAGGLING.NO HIDDEN FEES! $695 ADMIN FEE ON ALL PURCHASESIncluded FREE1) FULL DETAILING2) FRESH OIL CHANGE3) FRESH CARFAX REPORT4) SAFETY CERTIFICATION
WE ARE A HIGH RATED 4.8/5 STAR DEALER WHO TAKES PRIDE IN ENSURING EVERY VEHICLE IN OUR INVENTORY DRIVES BEAUTIFULLY.OUR AWARD WINNING FINANCE DEPARTMENT WORK WITH ALL TYPES OF CREDIT AND WORK MAJOR LENDERS TO PROVIDE THE BEST RATE.
Visit Our website WWW.MOTORLINEAUTOGROUP.COM or Call anytime: (905) 330 7365*CASH PURCHASES SUBJECT TO $2000 PREMIUM*We are open : Monday To Friday 10 AM To 6 PM , Saturday: 11 Am To 3 Pm and Sunday: By Appointment OnlyAddress: MOTORLINEAUTO GROUP INC.1100 HERITAGE ROAD, Burlington, Ontario, L7L4X9Phone # (905) 330 7365EMAIL:Sales@motorlineautogroup.com
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Interior
Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Panoramic Sunroof
Windows
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Seating
Leather Interior
Dual Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Additional Features
Entertainment Package
Automatic lights
BACKUP SENSORS
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
Premium Audio Package
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Lane Departure Alert
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Air Conditioning A/C
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Motorline Auto Group
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Motorline Auto Group
1100 Heritage Rd #1, Burlington, ON L7L 4X9