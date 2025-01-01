$20,495+ tax & licensing
2018 Jeep Wrangler
JK UNLIMITED SPORT 4WD CERTIFIED *1 OWNER*ACCIDNET FREE* BLUETOOTH CRUISE ALLOYS
2018 Jeep Wrangler
JK UNLIMITED SPORT 4WD CERTIFIED *1 OWNER*ACCIDNET FREE* BLUETOOTH CRUISE ALLOYS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
905-281-2255
$20,495
+ taxes & licensing
Used
149,280KM
VIN 1C4BJWDG0JL866054
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # F2977
- Mileage 149,280 KM
Vehicle Description
*SAFETY INCLUDED*ONE OWNER*FREE ACCIDENT*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*SERVICE RECORDS*CERTIFIED*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 4WD 3.6L V6 with Automatic Transmission has, Cruise Control, Alloys, and AUX. Black on Charcoal Interior. with, CD/AUX, Alloys, Direction Compass, Side Turning Signals, Bluetooth, Tow Hitch, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.99% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca
-------------------------------------------------
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Trip Computer
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Safety
Stability Control
Dual front airbags
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Seating
5 Passenger
Additional Features
4x4
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
12V outlet
LED Lights
Single Owner
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA
Auto Moto of Ontario
3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-281-XXXX(click to show)
$20,495
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Moto of Ontario
905-281-2255
2018 Jeep Wrangler