*SAFETY INCLUDED*ONE OWNER*FREE ACCIDENT*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*SERVICE RECORDS*CERTIFIED*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 4WD 3.6L V6 with Automatic Transmission has, Cruise Control, Alloys, and AUX. Black on Charcoal Interior. with, CD/AUX, Alloys, Direction Compass, Side Turning Signals, Bluetooth, Tow Hitch, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 

-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.99% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. 
-------------------------------------------------

Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------

We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------

Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

2018 Jeep Wrangler

149,280 KM

$20,495

+ tax & licensing
2018 Jeep Wrangler

JK UNLIMITED SPORT 4WD CERTIFIED *1 OWNER*ACCIDNET FREE* BLUETOOTH CRUISE ALLOYS

12146607

2018 Jeep Wrangler

JK UNLIMITED SPORT 4WD CERTIFIED *1 OWNER*ACCIDNET FREE* BLUETOOTH CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

$20,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
149,280KM
VIN 1C4BJWDG0JL866054

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F2977
  • Mileage 149,280 KM

Vehicle Description

*SAFETY INCLUDED*ONE OWNER*FREE ACCIDENT*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*SERVICE RECORDS*CERTIFIED*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 4WD 3.6L V6 with Automatic Transmission has, Cruise Control, Alloys, and AUX. Black on Charcoal Interior. with, CD/AUX, Alloys, Direction Compass, Side Turning Signals, Bluetooth, Tow Hitch, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.99% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------

Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------

We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------

Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Trip Computer

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Safety

Stability Control
Dual front airbags

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Seating

5 Passenger

Additional Features

4x4
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
12V outlet
LED Lights
Single Owner
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
2018 Jeep Wrangler