Heated steering wheels. Heated seats. Stow and go. Bluetooth. Navigation. Eco mode. Alloy rims. New winter tires. Comes fully safetied. Clean Carfax available. Test drive available upon request. Extended warranty available.

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

53,021 KM

$24,999

+ tax & licensing
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

CREW PLUS 2WD

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

CREW PLUS 2WD

Motor One Canada

305 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2C7

888-286-2765

53,021KM
Used
VIN 2C4RDGDG2KR598581

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1194
  • Mileage 53,021 KM

Heated steering wheels. Heated seats. Stow and go. Bluetooth. Navigation. Eco mode. Alloy rims. New winter tires. Comes fully safetied. Clean Carfax available. Test drive available upon request. Extended warranty available.

Come find out why we are Ontario's fastest growing commercial van and cube truck dealership! We offer leasing and financing. Buy with confidence! All of our vehicles come fully reconditioned and with a full safety. No extra fees or charges! Hst and licensing only. We welcome your mechanics approval prior to any purchase, as well as offer extended warranties that can be used across Canada. Former daily rental. Motor One Canada proudly serving our customers in Ontario and across Canada. Call for an appointment today! FOR COMMERCIAL PICK UP TRUCKS, CARGO VANS AND CUBE TRUCKS OR ANY OF YOUR VEHICLE NEEDS VISIT US at 305 Plains Road East in Burlington

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Climate Control

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Knee Air Bag

Motor One Canada

Motor One Canada

305 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2C7

Call Dealer

888-286-XXXX

(click to show)

888-286-2765

$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

Motor One Canada

888-286-2765

