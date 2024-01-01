$2,400+ tax & licensing
2012 Dodge Grand Caravan
Crew
2012 Dodge Grand Caravan
Crew
Location
Whitby Toyota
1025 Dundas St West, Whitby, ON L1P 1Z1
905-668-4792
$2,400
+ taxes & licensing
282,949KM
Used
VIN 2C4RDGDG1CR248652
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black/Light Graystone Interior
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 282,949 KM
Vehicle Description
FWD
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Exterior
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Additional Features
Knee Air Bag
Whitby Toyota
1025 Dundas St West, Whitby, ON L1P 1Z1
$2,400
+ taxes & licensing
Whitby Toyota
905-668-4792
2012 Dodge Grand Caravan