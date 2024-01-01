Menu
2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

282,949 KM

$2,400

+ tax & licensing
2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew

Whitby Toyota

1025 Dundas St West, Whitby, ON L1P 1Z1

905-668-4792

$2,400

+ taxes & licensing

282,949KM
Used
VIN 2C4RDGDG1CR248652

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black/Light Graystone Interior
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 282,949 KM

Vehicle Description

FWD

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Whitby Toyota

Whitby Toyota

Whitby Toyota

1025 Dundas St West, Whitby, ON L1P 1Z1
$2,400

+ taxes & licensing

Whitby Toyota

905-668-4792

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan