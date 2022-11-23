Menu
2019 Ford Fiesta

61,000 KM

Details Description Features

$17,999

+ tax & licensing
$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

Import Connection

905-315-1885

2019 Ford Fiesta

2019 Ford Fiesta

SE,REAR CAMERA,BLUETOOTH,HEATED SEATS,CERTIFIED!

2019 Ford Fiesta

SE,REAR CAMERA,BLUETOOTH,HEATED SEATS,CERTIFIED!

Location

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

905-315-1885

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

61,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9335431
  • Stock #: FF19
  • VIN: 3FADP4EJ1KM136360

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 61,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SE HATCHBACK,EXCELLENT CONDITION,REAR VIEW CAMERA! ALLOY WHEELS,BLUETOOTH,HEATED SEATS.....CERTIFIED !

POWER PKG...ABS..CRUISE CONTROL.BALANCE OF FACTORY WARRANTY.
SAFETY CERTIFICATION and CARFAX REPORT ARE INCLUDED.
FINANCING IS AVAILABLE !
HST and LICENSING is EXTRA

We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,24 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties  are available.



Office : 905-315 1885



WEB:www.importconnection.ca



4450 Corporate Dr #5 Burlington ON L7L 5R3

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

