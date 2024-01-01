Menu
2022 RAM 1500

2022 RAM 1500

13,298 KM

Details Description

$59,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available!

2022 RAM 1500

Laramie Night 4x4| NAV| 12" SCREEN| LEATHER|

Watch This Vehicle

2022 RAM 1500

Laramie Night 4x4| NAV| 12" SCREEN| LEATHER|

Location

Car Nation Canada

915 Walkers Line, Burlington, ON L7N 3V8

905-631-8100

$59,988

+ taxes & licensing

13,298KM
Used
VIN 1C6SRFJT2NN294318

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 13,298 KM

Vehicle Description

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Unique Chrysler

915 Walkers Line, Burlington, ON L7N 3V8

2022 RAM 1500