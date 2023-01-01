Menu
New and Used BMW for Sale in Burlington, ON

Used 2016 BMW 4 Series 428I X-DRIVE SPORT+NAVI PKG LEATHER SUNROOF CAMERA for sale in North York, ON

2016 BMW 4 Series

428I X-DRIVE SPORT+NAVI PKG LEATHER SUNROOF CAMERA
$23,990
+ tax & lic
108,479KM
Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

North York, ON

Used 2018 BMW 4 Series 430i xDrive Gran Coupe No Accident Red Interior Navigation Sunroof for sale in Mississauga, ON

2018 BMW 4 Series

430i xDrive Gran Coupe No Accident Red Interior Navigation Sunroof
$32,995
+ tax & lic
73,302KM
Tabangi Motors

Mississauga, ON

Used 2021 BMW 4 Series M440i xDrive for sale in Mississauga, ON

2021 BMW 4 Series

M440i xDrive
$62,999
+ tax & lic
42,000KM
Auto 9000 Sales

Mississauga, ON

Used 2014 BMW 4 Series 2DR CPE 428I XDRIVE AWD for sale in Oakville, ON

2014 BMW 4 Series

2DR CPE 428I XDRIVE AWD
$21,999
+ tax & lic
117,500KM
Toronto Car Experts

Oakville, ON

Used 2017 BMW 4 Series 440xi 3.0L | M Sport | Coral Lthr | Auto | 320HP | for sale in St Catharines, ON

2017 BMW 4 Series

440xi 3.0L | M Sport | Coral Lthr | Auto | 320HP |
$33,495
+ tax & lic
108,410KM
Two Guys Quality Cars

St Catharines, ON

Used 2015 BMW 4 Series 428i xDrive Gran Coupe Sunroof Active Safety Nav Heated Seats for sale in Thornhill, ON

2015 BMW 4 Series

428i xDrive Gran Coupe Sunroof Active Safety Nav Heated Seats
$23,999
+ tax & lic
110,079KM
CarHub North York Chrysler

Thornhill, ON

Used 2018 BMW 4 Series 440i XDRIVE GRAN COUPE | HEATED SEATS | SUNROOF for sale in Waterloo, ON

2018 BMW 4 Series

440i XDRIVE GRAN COUPE | HEATED SEATS | SUNROOF
$33,915
+ tax & lic
139,725KM
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Waterloo, ON

Used 2019 BMW 4 Series 440i xDrive GranCoupe M-Sport Navi HUD ParkAssit for sale in Kitchener, ON

2019 BMW 4 Series

440i xDrive GranCoupe M-Sport Navi HUD ParkAssit
$36,880
+ tax & lic
91,759KM
Redline Motors

Kitchener, ON

Used 2019 BMW 4 Series 440i xDrive GranCoupe M Sport Package II for sale in Kitchener, ON

2019 BMW 4 Series

440i xDrive GranCoupe M Sport Package II
$34,880
+ tax & lic
119,007KM
Redline Motors

Kitchener, ON

Used 2016 BMW 4 Series 428i xDrive Gran Coupe - SPORTLINE|SUNROOF|CAMERA for sale in North York, ON

2016 BMW 4 Series

428i xDrive Gran Coupe - SPORTLINE|SUNROOF|CAMERA
$22,895
+ tax & lic
166,000KM
Monaco Motorcars Inc

North York, ON

Used 2016 BMW 4 Series 435i xDrive - M PKG|SUNROOF|NAVI|CAMERA|2xRIM&TIRE for sale in North York, ON

2016 BMW 4 Series

435i xDrive - M PKG|SUNROOF|NAVI|CAMERA|2xRIM&TIRE
$35,895
+ tax & lic
66,000KM
Monaco Motorcars Inc

North York, ON

Used 2014 BMW 4 Series 428i xDrive, AWD, Navi, MoonRoof, BackUpCam, ParkingSensor, SatelliteRadio, TurboCharged for sale in Toronto, ON

2014 BMW 4 Series

428i xDrive, AWD, Navi, MoonRoof, BackUpCam, ParkingSensor, SatelliteRadio, TurboCharged
$20,750
+ tax & lic
137,000KM
BELL AUTO INC.

Toronto, ON

Used 2015 BMW 4 Series 428i xDrive, AWD, Navi, BackUpCam, HardTopConvertible, Onstar for sale in Toronto, ON

2015 BMW 4 Series

428i xDrive, AWD, Navi, BackUpCam, HardTopConvertible, Onstar
$31,950
+ tax & lic
92,000KM
BELL AUTO INC.

Toronto, ON

Used 2014 BMW 4 Series 428i xDrive for sale in Scarborough, ON

2014 BMW 4 Series

428i xDrive
$17,900
+ tax & lic
125,000MI
Just Deals Ltd

Scarborough, ON

Used 2016 BMW 4 Series 435 Gran Coupe i xDrive for sale in Oakville, ON

2016 BMW 4 Series

435 Gran Coupe i xDrive
$28,697
+ tax & lic
99,815KM
Oak-Land Ford

Oakville, ON

Used 2015 BMW 4 Series 4DR 428i xDrive NAVI, HEADS UP DISPLAY for sale in Oakville, ON

2015 BMW 4 Series

4DR 428i xDrive NAVI, HEADS UP DISPLAY
$23,000
+ tax & lic
142,766KM
Rosa Auto Sales

Oakville, ON

Used 2014 BMW 4 Series 2DR CPE 428I XDRIVE AWD for sale in North York, ON

2014 BMW 4 Series

2DR CPE 428I XDRIVE AWD
$24,980
+ tax & lic
67,983KM
Auto Island Inc.

North York, ON

Used 2018 BMW 4 Series 440i 440i Gran Coupe X- Drive M-Sport Package * Navigation * Sunroof * Heated Leather Seats * BMW Roof Racks * Carbon Fibre Mirrors * Carbon Fibre Antenna for sale in Cambridge, ON

2018 BMW 4 Series

440i 440i Gran Coupe X- Drive M-Sport Package * Navigation * Sunroof * Heated Leather Seats * BMW Roof Racks * Carbon Fibre Mirrors * Carbon Fibre Antenna
$34,995
+ tax & lic
81,684KM
Lebada Motors

Cambridge, ON

Used 2015 BMW 4 Series 428i xDrive Gran Coupe/ SPORT LINE/ CAM/ NAV/ ROOF for sale in Vaughan, ON

2015 BMW 4 Series

428i xDrive Gran Coupe/ SPORT LINE/ CAM/ NAV/ ROOF
$26,898
+ tax & lic
94,066KM
Northline Motors Inc.

Vaughan, ON

Used 2014 BMW 4 Series 435i xDrive for sale in North York, ON

2014 BMW 4 Series

435i xDrive
$23,985
+ tax & lic
156,826KM
Total Auto Sales

North York, ON

Used 2018 BMW 4 Series 430i xDrive Gran Coupe No Accident Sunroof Navigation Park Assist for sale in Mississauga, ON

2018 BMW 4 Series

430i xDrive Gran Coupe No Accident Sunroof Navigation Park Assist
$33,995
+ tax & lic
47,516KM
Tabangi Motors

Mississauga, ON

Used 2019 BMW 4 Series 440xi xDRIVE / CABRIOLET / M SPORT PKG / NAV / AWD for sale in Cambridge, ON

2019 BMW 4 Series

440xi xDRIVE / CABRIOLET / M SPORT PKG / NAV / AWD
$48,995
+ tax & lic
43,484KM
Car Match Canada

Cambridge, ON

Used 2015 BMW 4 Series 435i xDrive for sale in Cambridge, ON

2015 BMW 4 Series

435i xDrive
$22,989
+ tax & lic
171,369KM
Cambridge Toyota

Cambridge, ON

Used 2018 BMW 4 Series 430i xDrive Gran Coupe No Accident Carplay Sunroof Navigation for sale in Mississauga, ON

2018 BMW 4 Series

430i xDrive Gran Coupe No Accident Carplay Sunroof Navigation
$30,995
+ tax & lic
71,162KM
Tabangi Motors

Mississauga, ON

Used 2016 BMW 4 Series //M SPORT | RED LEATHER | NO ACCIDENTS for sale in North York, ON

2016 BMW 4 Series

//M SPORT | RED LEATHER | NO ACCIDENTS
$24,495
+ tax & lic
137,814KM
Total Auto Sales

North York, ON

Used 2018 BMW 4 Series 430i xDrive, AWD, Navi, SunRoof, BackUpCam, Onstar, PowerLiftGate for sale in Toronto, ON

2018 BMW 4 Series

430i xDrive, AWD, Navi, SunRoof, BackUpCam, Onstar, PowerLiftGate
$31,950
+ tax & lic
93,000KM
BELL AUTO INC.

Toronto, ON

Used 2019 BMW 4 Series 430 Gran Coupe i xDrive AWD | LEATHER SEATS | NAV | HEATED SEATS | for sale in Brampton, ON

2019 BMW 4 Series

430 Gran Coupe i xDrive AWD | LEATHER SEATS | NAV | HEATED SEATS |
$37,900
+ tax & lic
52,773KM
The Humberview Group

Brampton, ON

Used 2015 BMW 4 Series 428i xDrive for sale in Oakville, ON

2015 BMW 4 Series

428i xDrive
Sale
$21,999
+ tax & lic
119,499KM
Toronto Car Experts

Oakville, ON

Used 2017 BMW 4 Series AUTO 430i xDrive AWD Gran Coupe NO ACCIDENT NAVIGA for sale in Oakville, ON

2017 BMW 4 Series

AUTO 430i xDrive AWD Gran Coupe NO ACCIDENT NAVIGA
$23,000
+ tax & lic
170,290KM
Rosa Auto Sales

Oakville, ON

Used 2019 BMW 4 Series 430i xDrive Gran Coupe //M Sport Carplay Sunroof Navigation for sale in Mississauga, ON

2019 BMW 4 Series

430i xDrive Gran Coupe //M Sport Carplay Sunroof Navigation
$36,995
+ tax & lic
30,474KM
Tabangi Motors

Mississauga, ON

Used 2014 BMW 4 Series 428i xDrive, SOLD...SOLD...SOLD...SunRoof, NoAccidents, AWD, DualShift for sale in Toronto, ON

2014 BMW 4 Series

428i xDrive, SOLD...SOLD...SOLD...SunRoof, NoAccidents, AWD, DualShift
$20,450
+ tax & lic
133,000KM
BELL AUTO INC.

Toronto, ON

Used 2022 BMW 4 Series M440i xDrive, Navi, Sunroof, Heated Seats! for sale in Brampton, ON

2022 BMW 4 Series

M440i xDrive, Navi, Sunroof, Heated Seats!
$66,995
+ tax & lic
65,496KM
Autoplanet

Brampton, ON

Used 2017 BMW 4 Series 4dr Sdn 430i xDrive AWD Gran Coupe for sale in North York, ON

2017 BMW 4 Series

4dr Sdn 430i xDrive AWD Gran Coupe
$30,998
+ tax & lic
55,227KM
AAA Auto Group

North York, ON

Used 2016 BMW 4 Series 435i xDrive for sale in Oakville, ON

2016 BMW 4 Series

435i xDrive
$32,499
+ tax & lic
112,352KM
Deals on Wheels Auto

Oakville, ON

Used 2017 BMW 4 Series 430i XDrive|GRAN COUPE|SUNROOF|HEATED MEMORY SEATS|REAR VIEW for sale in Brampton, ON

2017 BMW 4 Series

430i XDrive|GRAN COUPE|SUNROOF|HEATED MEMORY SEATS|REAR VIEW
$38,990
+ tax & lic
69,685KM
Nawab Motors

Brampton, ON

Used 2014 BMW 4 Series 428i xDrive, SportPkg, HeadsupDisplay, Navi, Sunroof, BackUpCam, RedInt, ParkingSensor for sale in Toronto, ON

2014 BMW 4 Series

428i xDrive, SportPkg, HeadsupDisplay, Navi, Sunroof, BackUpCam, RedInt, ParkingSensor
$24,750
+ tax & lic
62,000KM
BELL AUTO INC.

Toronto, ON

