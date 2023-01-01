Filter Results
New and Used BMW for Sale in Burlington, ON
2016 BMW 4 Series
428I X-DRIVE SPORT+NAVI PKG LEATHER SUNROOF CAMERA
$23,990
108,479KM
Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.
North York, ON
2018 BMW 4 Series
430i xDrive Gran Coupe No Accident Red Interior Navigation Sunroof
$32,995
73,302KM
Tabangi Motors
Mississauga, ON
2017 BMW 4 Series
440xi 3.0L | M Sport | Coral Lthr | Auto | 320HP |
$33,495
108,410KM
Two Guys Quality Cars
St Catharines, ON
2015 BMW 4 Series
428i xDrive Gran Coupe Sunroof Active Safety Nav Heated Seats
$23,999
110,079KM
CarHub North York Chrysler
Thornhill, ON
2018 BMW 4 Series
440i XDRIVE GRAN COUPE | HEATED SEATS | SUNROOF
$33,915
139,725KM
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
Waterloo, ON
2019 BMW 4 Series
440i xDrive GranCoupe M-Sport Navi HUD ParkAssit
$36,880
91,759KM
Redline Motors
Kitchener, ON
2019 BMW 4 Series
440i xDrive GranCoupe M Sport Package II
$34,880
119,007KM
Redline Motors
Kitchener, ON
2016 BMW 4 Series
428i xDrive Gran Coupe - SPORTLINE|SUNROOF|CAMERA
$22,895
166,000KM
Monaco Motorcars Inc
North York, ON
2016 BMW 4 Series
435i xDrive - M PKG|SUNROOF|NAVI|CAMERA|2xRIM&TIRE
$35,895
66,000KM
Monaco Motorcars Inc
North York, ON
2014 BMW 4 Series
428i xDrive, AWD, Navi, MoonRoof, BackUpCam, ParkingSensor, SatelliteRadio, TurboCharged
$20,750
137,000KM
2015 BMW 4 Series
428i xDrive, AWD, Navi, BackUpCam, HardTopConvertible, Onstar
$31,950
92,000KM
2016 BMW 4 Series
435 Gran Coupe i xDrive
$28,697
99,815KM
Oak-Land Ford
Oakville, ON
2015 BMW 4 Series
4DR 428i xDrive NAVI, HEADS UP DISPLAY
$23,000
142,766KM
Rosa Auto Sales
Oakville, ON
2014 BMW 4 Series
2DR CPE 428I XDRIVE AWD
$24,980
67,983KM
Auto Island Inc.
North York, ON
2018 BMW 4 Series
440i 440i Gran Coupe X- Drive M-Sport Package * Navigation * Sunroof * Heated Leather Seats * BMW Roof Racks * Carbon Fibre Mirrors * Carbon Fibre Antenna
$34,995
81,684KM
Lebada Motors
Cambridge, ON
2015 BMW 4 Series
428i xDrive Gran Coupe/ SPORT LINE/ CAM/ NAV/ ROOF
$26,898
94,066KM
Northline Motors Inc.
Vaughan, ON
2014 BMW 4 Series
435i xDrive
$23,985
156,826KM
Total Auto Sales
North York, ON
2018 BMW 4 Series
430i xDrive Gran Coupe No Accident Sunroof Navigation Park Assist
$33,995
47,516KM
Tabangi Motors
Mississauga, ON
2019 BMW 4 Series
440xi xDRIVE / CABRIOLET / M SPORT PKG / NAV / AWD
$48,995
43,484KM
Car Match Canada
Cambridge, ON
2015 BMW 4 Series
435i xDrive
$22,989
171,369KM
Cambridge Toyota
Cambridge, ON
2018 BMW 4 Series
430i xDrive Gran Coupe No Accident Carplay Sunroof Navigation
$30,995
71,162KM
Tabangi Motors
Mississauga, ON
2016 BMW 4 Series
//M SPORT | RED LEATHER | NO ACCIDENTS
$24,495
137,814KM
Total Auto Sales
North York, ON
2018 BMW 4 Series
430i xDrive, AWD, Navi, SunRoof, BackUpCam, Onstar, PowerLiftGate
$31,950
93,000KM
2019 BMW 4 Series
430 Gran Coupe i xDrive AWD | LEATHER SEATS | NAV | HEATED SEATS |
$37,900
52,773KM
The Humberview Group
Brampton, ON
2017 BMW 4 Series
AUTO 430i xDrive AWD Gran Coupe NO ACCIDENT NAVIGA
$23,000
170,290KM
Rosa Auto Sales
Oakville, ON
2019 BMW 4 Series
430i xDrive Gran Coupe //M Sport Carplay Sunroof Navigation
$36,995
30,474KM
Tabangi Motors
Mississauga, ON
2014 BMW 4 Series
428i xDrive, SOLD...SOLD...SOLD...SunRoof, NoAccidents, AWD, DualShift
$20,450
133,000KM
2022 BMW 4 Series
M440i xDrive, Navi, Sunroof, Heated Seats!
$66,995
65,496KM
Autoplanet
Brampton, ON
2016 BMW 4 Series
435i xDrive
$32,499
112,352KM
Deals on Wheels Auto
Oakville, ON
2017 BMW 4 Series
430i XDrive|GRAN COUPE|SUNROOF|HEATED MEMORY SEATS|REAR VIEW
$38,990
69,685KM
Nawab Motors
Brampton, ON
2014 BMW 4 Series
428i xDrive, SportPkg, HeadsupDisplay, Navi, Sunroof, BackUpCam, RedInt, ParkingSensor
$24,750
62,000KM