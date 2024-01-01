$19,995+ tax & licensing
2015 Mercedes-Benz GLA
GLA250 4MATIC
Location
Werner's Auto Sales & Service
78 Shade St., Cambridge, ON N1R 4J8
519-621-7711
73,620KM
Used
VIN WDCTG4GB9FJ143680
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # TRD344
- Mileage 73,620 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Mechanical
Power Steering
Exterior
Rear Window Wiper
Panoramic Sunroof
Seating
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Additional Features
AWD
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Werner's Auto Sales & Service
78 Shade St., Cambridge, ON N1R 4J8
519-621-7711
