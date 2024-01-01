Menu
2015 Mercedes-Benz GLA

73,620 KM

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
2015 Mercedes-Benz GLA

GLA250 4MATIC

2015 Mercedes-Benz GLA

GLA250 4MATIC

Werner's Auto Sales & Service

78 Shade St., Cambridge, ON N1R 4J8

519-621-7711

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

73,620KM
Used
VIN WDCTG4GB9FJ143680

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # TRD344
  • Mileage 73,620 KM

Safety

Traction Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Rear Window Wiper
Panoramic Sunroof

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

AWD
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Werner's Auto Sales & Service

Werner's Auto Sales & Service

78 Shade St., Cambridge, ON N1R 4J8

519-621-7711

1-877-621-7117
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Werner's Auto Sales & Service

519-621-7711

2015 Mercedes-Benz GLA