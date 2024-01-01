Menu
2017 Ford Escape

56,822 KM

Details

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Escape

SE FWD

12002170

2017 Ford Escape

SE FWD

Location

Werner's Auto Sales & Service

78 Shade St., Cambridge, ON N1R 4J8

519-621-7711

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
56,822KM
VIN 1FMCU0GD5HUD01261

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1109
  • Mileage 56,822 KM

Werner's Auto Sales & Service

Werner's Auto Sales & Service

78 Shade St., Cambridge, ON N1R 4J8
519-621-7711

1-877-621-7117
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Werner's Auto Sales & Service

519-621-7711

2017 Ford Escape