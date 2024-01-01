$16,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2017 Ford Escape
SE FWD
2017 Ford Escape
SE FWD
Location
Werner's Auto Sales & Service
78 Shade St., Cambridge, ON N1R 4J8
519-621-7711
$16,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
56,822KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FMCU0GD5HUD01261
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 1109
- Mileage 56,822 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Werner's Auto Sales & Service
2017 Ford Escape SE FWD 56,822 KM $16,995 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Ranger XLT Supercab 4WD 40,171 KM $33,995 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota Camry XSE 200,933 KM $11,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Werner's Auto Sales & Service
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Werner's Auto Sales & Service
78 Shade St., Cambridge, ON N1R 4J8
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-621-XXXX(click to show)
519-621-7711
Alternate Numbers1-877-621-7117
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$16,995
+ taxes & licensing
Werner's Auto Sales & Service
519-621-7711
2017 Ford Escape