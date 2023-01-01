$9,995+ tax & licensing
2017 Nissan Versa
Note S Plus
Location
Eagle Auto Mall
408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3
519-650-0326
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
201,697KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3N1CE2CP1HL355862
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 201,697 KM
Vehicle Description
Steering Wheel Controls * A/C * Power Mirrors * Traction Control * AM/FM/CD/Aux/CD * 12V DC Outlet * Manual Locks * Manual Windows * Rear Child Door Locks * Child Seat Anchors * Manual Folding Mirrors * Rear Wiper *
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
