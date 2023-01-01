Menu
Steering Wheel Controls * A/C * Power Mirrors * Traction Control * AM/FM/CD/Aux/CD * 12V DC Outlet * Manual Locks * Manual Windows * Rear Child Door Locks * Child Seat Anchors * Manual Folding Mirrors * Rear Wiper *

2017 Nissan Versa

201,697 KM

Details

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
2017 Nissan Versa

Note S Plus

2017 Nissan Versa

Note S Plus

Location

Eagle Auto Mall

408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3

519-650-0326

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

201,697KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3N1CE2CP1HL355862

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 201,697 KM

Vehicle Description

Steering Wheel Controls * A/C * Power Mirrors * Traction Control * AM/FM/CD/Aux/CD * 12V DC Outlet * Manual Locks * Manual Windows * Rear Child Door Locks * Child Seat Anchors * Manual Folding Mirrors * Rear Wiper * 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Eagle Auto Mall

Eagle Auto Mall

408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3

519-650-XXXX

519-650-0326

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Auto Mall

519-650-0326

2017 Nissan Versa