Push To Start * Sunroof * Keyless Entry * Premium Harman/Kardon Sound System * Navigation * Rear View Camera * Driver Memory Seat Settings * Power Seats/Lumbar Adjustment * Power Locks/Windows/Side View Mirrors * Headlight Controls * Paddle Shifters * Leather Interior * Leather Steering Wheel * Power Tail Gate * Electronic Vehicle Information Centre * Digital Cluster * Steering Controls * Voice Recognition * Frontal Collision Warning System * Dynamic Traction/Stability Control * Heated Mirrors * Emergency Brake Assist * Manual/Automatic Transmission * BMW i-Drive Controller/Touch Pad * Dual Zone Climate Control * Auto Start/Stop * Front/Rear Heated Seats * Digital Infotainment Display System * Sport +/Sport/Comfort/ECO Pro Modes * Apple CarPlay/Android Auto * Projection Mode * Heads Up Display * Wireless Charging Dock * Park Assist/Aids * 360 Camera * Bluetooth * AM/FM/XM/CD/USB/DVD * Blind Spot Detection * Blind Spot Assist * Lane Keep Assist * Intelligent Safety * Pedestrian Warning * Lane Departure Warning * Tinted Windows * Turn Signal Indicator Side View Mirrors * 19 Alloy Wheels * Front/Side/Rear Parking Sensors * Dual Exhaust *

2018 BMW 4 Series

118,919 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
440i 440i xDrive

Location

Lebada Motors

2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

519-653-1212

Used
118,919KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WBA4J7C50JBH14036

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 118,919 KM

Vehicle Description

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lebada Motors

2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7
