2018 RAM 1500

80,991 KM

$30,995

+ tax & licensing
$30,995

+ taxes & licensing

Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

2018 RAM 1500

2018 RAM 1500

EXPRESS / V8 / 4X4 / NO ACCIDETNS / 80,991 KM

2018 RAM 1500

EXPRESS / V8 / 4X4 / NO ACCIDETNS / 80,991 KM

Location

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$30,995

+ taxes & licensing

80,991KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9398587
  VIN: 1c6rr7ftxjs261513

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 80,991 KM

Vehicle Description

*** NO ACCIDENTS *** V8 HEMI *** 4X4 *** 20 " CHROME WHEELS *** POWER GROUP *** ONLY 80,991 KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
Conventional Spare Tire

Car Match Canada

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

