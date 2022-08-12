Menu
2020 Kia Forte

83,292 KM

Details Description Features

$26,495

+ tax & licensing
EX Plus * Sunroof * Park Assist * Lane Departure Warning * Lane Keep Assist * Forward Collision Avoidance * Rear Cross Traffic Warning * Heated Cloth

Location

Lebada Motors

2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

519-653-1212

$26,495

+ taxes & licensing

83,292KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8976004
  • VIN: 3KPF54ADXLE218950

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 83,292 KM

Vehicle Description

EX Plus * Sunroof * Park Assist * Lane Departure Warning * Lane Keep Assist * Forward Collision Avoidance * Rear Cross Traffic Warning * Heated Cloth Seats * Heated Steering Wheel *  Apple Car Play * Android Auto * Back Up Camera *  Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * Hands Free Calling * Sport Mode * Automatic/Manual Mode * AM/FM/USB/Aux/Bluetooth/USB * Traction Control * Normal/Sport/Smart Drive Modes * Alloy Rims *

Ontario’s Best Value Dealership - Huge Savings!
******************************************************
* Zero Down Payment Auto loans Options Available
* Your Truck Specialists – used trucks under 25000
* Helping People Get best priced Used Cars Since 1999
* Bad Credit Auto Loans and Financing. Good, Bad Or No Credit Auto loans
* Great value pricing to save you money! Used Cars under 10k
* Lebada Motors has served people all over Ontario
* Payments as low as $40 weekly. Low monthly payments used cars
* Used Cars Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, Hamilton, Brantford
* All Our Quality Used Cars, SUVs, Trucks and Mini Vans Come Certified To The Highest Standards In The Industry Using Premium Parts
* Ask About Our Exclusive Auto Warranty Options Giving you Superior Coverage
*************************************************************************************
Apply now at www.lebadamotors.com 
*****************************************************
Call us at toll free 1-855-351-1212
***************************************************************************************
*All prices exclude HST, Licensing
*At times, a down payment may be required for financing however we will do best to achieve a $0 down loan.
*All payments shown are based on a 4.94% rate of borrowing over qualified term based on the lender, with HST included.
Example: The cost of borrowing on a vehicle at a purchase price of $10,000, at 4.94% rate of borrowing over 60 month term is $ 1,461.40 and payment would be $49.39 weekly. Rates are subject to change without notice. Payments are available on approved credit.

Disclaimer Information: Please confirm accuracy of information. Mileage recorded at time of listing. Taxes and license are not included in listing price. 
*This Vehicle was a previous daily rental. All ex-rentals come fully maintained and re-conditioned by the rental company, and rentals are fully serviced during rental period. Strict guidelines are followed to up keep the condition mechanically/cosmetically by rental companies.

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

