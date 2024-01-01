Menu
2024-01-01

2021 Ford Edge

107,332 KM

$27,995

+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford Edge

Titanium AWD * Navigation * Panoramic Dual-Pane Sunroof * Leather Seats * Auto Start * Heated and Cooled Seats * Heated Steering * 19 Inch Alloys Gene

2021 Ford Edge

Titanium AWD * Navigation * Panoramic Dual-Pane Sunroof * Leather Seats * Auto Start * Heated and Cooled Seats * Heated Steering * 19 Inch Alloys Gene

Lebada Motors

2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

519-653-1212

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
107,332KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2FMPK4K98MBA16586

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 107,332 KM

Titanium AWD * Navigation * Panoramic Dual-Pane Sunroof * Leather Seats * Auto Start * Heated and Cooled Seats * Heated Steering * 19 Inch Alloys General AltMax Tires * Power Lift-Gate* Apple CarPlay Android Auto * Sketch * Games Tiles/Blocks/Lane Change/Sudoku * Lane Centring Assist * Blind Spot Assist * Adaptive Cruise * Traction Control * Electronic Park * Phone Connect * Voice Recognition * Premium Sound * Memory and Power Seats * Back Up Camera With 360 Sensors * Dual Zone Climate Control * Heated Rear Seats * Security Code Entry * Fog Lights * Power Folding Seats * Dual Exhaust

Bad credit happens, and while you won’t qualify for the lowest interest rate or the most favourable loan terms, it is possible to get a car loan with a great interest rate!

Trade-Ins Welcome: We value your vehicle because we keep it in-house.
Financing for Everyone: No Credit, New Credit, or Bad Credit, we’ve got you covered.
Contact Us: Reach us at 519-653-1212 or explore more at www.LebadaMotors.com
Find Us at our showroom at 2235 Eagle St. N, Cambridge, ON.


Your past doesn’t define you; it’s the journey ahead that matters most. Let us be part of your next chapter, and together, we’ll write a success story.

The Essential Fine Print: Listed prices exclude HST And licensing fees.
Zero down is our aim, but a downpayment may sometimes be required.
Disclaimer: Please verify all details. We are not responsible for errors or omissions. Mileage is accurate at time of listing.

*TERMS AND CONDITIONS APPLY. The finance program is available on select vehicles only and must meet certain criteria to qualify. Visit us in store for more details.

* Advertised price is based on our finance purchase program - $2000 finance rebate applied.



Are you ready to join the Lebada family? Experience the Lebada difference today!

*This vehicle previously served as a daily rental. Rest assured, all our ex-rental vehicles undergo rigorous maintenance and conditioning by the rental company. Throughout their rental life, they're maintained to strict standards, ensuring both mechanical and cosmetic excellence.

 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lebada Motors

Lebada Motors

2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7
Call Dealer

519-653-1212

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lebada Motors

519-653-1212

2021 Ford Edge