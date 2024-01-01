$27,995+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford Edge
Titanium AWD * Navigation * Panoramic Dual-Pane Sunroof * Leather Seats * Auto Start * Heated and Cooled Seats * Heated Steering * 19 Inch Alloys Gene
Location
Lebada Motors
2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7
519-653-1212
$27,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 107,332 KM
Vehicle Description
