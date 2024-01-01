2017 Jeep Cherokee

Menu
*This vehicle has not been Inspected or Cleaned. Vehicle Just Arrived. Inspections and Detailing are in Progress. Viewing by Appointment ONLY. Call our Sales Team to Book your Personal Viewing. Automatic,Power Driver Seats,Cruise,Heated Mirrors,Power Windows,Gas,4 Door,Air Conditioning,Tilt,Navigation,Power Doorlocks,Aluminum Rims,Dual Zone,Front Heated Seats,Steering Audio Controls,Power Mirrors,Climate Control,Telescopic,Keyless Entry,Fact Remote Start,A/C Seats,Heated Steering Wheel,Leather,Usb,Abs,Satellite Req Subscription,Bluetooth,Traction Control,Auxillery,Pwr Hatch,Backup Camera,Map Lights,Memory Seats

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

  • Exterior Colour Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 170,734 KM

*This vehicle has not been Inspected or Cleaned. Vehicle Just Arrived. Inspections and Detailing are in Progress. Viewing by Appointment ONLY. Call our Sales Team to Book your Personal Viewing. Automatic,Power Driver Seats,Cruise,Heated Mirrors,Power Windows,Gas,4 Door,Air Conditioning,Tilt,Navigation,Power Doorlocks,Aluminum Rims,Dual Zone,Front Heated Seats,Steering Audio Controls,Power Mirrors,Climate Control,Telescopic,Keyless Entry,Fact Remote Start,A/C Seats,Heated Steering Wheel,Leather,Usb,Abs,Satellite Req Subscription,Bluetooth,Traction Control,Auxillery,Pwr Hatch,Backup Camera,Map Lights,Memory Seats

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Windows

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
3.517 Axle Ratio

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
WHEELS: 17" X 7.5" BLACK ALUMINUM

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
9 Amplified Speakers w/Subwoofer

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Rear Defrost

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl
RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4" SXM/HANDS-FREE/NAV -inc: GPS Navigation
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPD AUTO W/ACTIVE DRIVE II (STD)
BLACK PREMIUM LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS
TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: 4 & 7-Pin Wiring Harness Class III Hitch Receiver Trailer Tow Wiring Harness
ENGINE: 3.2L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS -inc: Engine Stop-Start System 700-Amp Maintenance-Free Battery Bright Dual Exhaust Tips Engine Oil Cooler
Requires Subscription
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27L L PLUS -inc: Engine: 3.2L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 9-Spd Auto w/Active Drive II Radio/Driver Seat/Mirrors w/Memory Front Heated Seats Power 8-Way Adjustable Driver Seat Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust Auxilia...

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

905-772-3636

