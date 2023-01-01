Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Chevrolet Malibu

99,901 KM

Details Description Features

$23,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$23,495

+ taxes & licensing

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

Contact Seller
2018 Chevrolet Malibu

2018 Chevrolet Malibu

LT

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Chevrolet Malibu

LT

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

  1. 9551437
  2. 9551437
  3. 9551437
  4. 9551437
  5. 9551437
  6. 9551437
  7. 9551437
  8. 9551437
  9. 9551437
  10. 9551437
  11. 9551437
  12. 9551437
  13. 9551437
  14. 9551437
  15. 9551437
  16. 9551437
  17. 9551437
  18. 9551437
  19. 9551437
  20. 9551437
  21. 9551437
  22. 9551437
  23. 9551437
  24. 9551437
  25. 9551437
  26. 9551437
  27. 9551437
  28. 9551437
  29. 9551437
  30. 9551437
Contact Seller

$23,495

+ taxes & licensing

99,901KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9551437
  • Stock #: 42-2162

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour BLK
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 99,901 KM

Vehicle Description

Midsize Cars, 4dr Sdn LT w/1LT, 6-Speed Automatic, Turbocharged Gas I4 1.5L/91

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER DI with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) (160 hp [119.3 kW] @ 5700 rpm 184 lb-ft torque [248.4 N-m] @ 2500-3000 rpm) (STD)
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Haldimand Motors Ltd.

2019 RAM 1500 Rebel
 128,611 KM
$43,995 + tax & lic
2021 Toyota Tacoma T...
 55,373 KM
$46,995 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Malib...
 99,901 KM
$23,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

Call Dealer

905-772-XXXX

(click to show)

905-772-3636

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory