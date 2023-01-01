$39,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-772-3636
2018 Toyota 4Runner
SR5
Location
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
905-772-3636
$39,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9579691
- Stock #: 42-2226
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour BLK
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 117,809 KM
Vehicle Description
Automatic,Cruise,Gas,Power Driver Seats,4 Door,Power Sunroof,Power Windows,Air Conditioning,Heated Mirrors,Passenger Power Seat,Navigation,Power Doorlocks,Aluminum Rims,Tilt,Front Heated Seats,Power Mirrors,Cd,Steering Audio Controls,Keyless Entry,Telescopic,Usb,Leather,Satellite Req Subscription,Abs,Bluetooth,Traction Control,Auxillery,Backup Camera,Map Lights
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Haldimand Motors Ltd.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.