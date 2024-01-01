1997 Toyota 4Runner

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Beautiful imperial jade metallic 97 4runner with only 250k. 100% stock. Clean title. Certified. No rust issues. Tons of recent maintenance. These truck are getting harder to find in original condition. What a excellent example of a 3rd gen 4runner with a great history. </p><p> </p><p>Owned by the same family since 2000. Garage kept its entire life. Clean title. No accident history. Carfax available. Low mileage for the year used as a secondary vehicle. Always regularly serviced. Never used offroad or abused. Mature previous owners. No modifications. Non smoker. </p><p> </p><p>In really great condition overall. Original paint & interior. We did a 2 step paint correction and full interior detail.</p><p> </p><p>Oil sprayed when new. Then Krown rust proofed in 2015, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2022, 2023. Wheel wells, doors, tailgate, hood, rockers are all clean. Frame we power washed and removed off the old undercoating. Reinforced important structural components and did a general frame inspection. Cleaned up the frame. Then applied a new coating of oil spray to protect the frame. See pics its in great shape. About 26hours of labor went into the frame. </p><p> </p><p>Comes safety certified in the asking price. I am going to bring it in for a safety inspection this week. If you want to buy it as/is in the meanwhile we can work out a deal. It feels like it may need an alignment but really cant fault it for much. </p><p> </p><p>Should need very little for a safety. Runs and drives great. I have put about 1000km on it with zero issues. Currently daily driving it. All features work. Rear window, AC, sunroof, 4wd etc. everything is operating as it should. Suspension feels tight, engine & transmission are healthy and working as they should. </p><p> </p><p>Tons of service records available about 30. Timing belt & water pump changed @ 226,000km/November 2017. Within the last year about $5000 of maintenance done...Entirely new exhaust system front brake pads & rotors rear window control module & rear wiper system battery & oil.change 4 new Firestone destination A/T2 power door lock repairs new starter & power steering repair </p><p> </p><p>Thank you for your interest in my truck. If you have any questions please just let me know. More pictures available if you would like. Come take a look you wont be disappointed. </p><p> </p><p>Price is + TAX + LICENSING </p><p>financing & Trade-ins available. </p><p>Test drives by appointment only. </p><p>OMVIC registered dealership & UCDA Member</p><p>Starks Motorsports LTD</p><p>Address: 48 Woodslee Ave unit 3 Paris ON</p>

1997 Toyota 4Runner

250,931 KM

Details Description Features

$10,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

1997 Toyota 4Runner

100% STOCK | CERTIFIED| 4WD & REAR DIFF LOCK

Watch This Vehicle

1997 Toyota 4Runner

100% STOCK | CERTIFIED| 4WD & REAR DIFF LOCK

Location

Starks Motorsports

48 Woodslee Ave Unit 3, Paris, ON N3L 3N6

519-588-0750

  1. 1707091450
  2. 1707091450
  3. 1707091450
  4. 1707091450
  5. 1707091449
  6. 1707091449
  7. 1707091450
  8. 1707091449
  9. 1707091449
  10. 1707091450
  11. 1707091450
  12. 1707091450
  13. 1707091450
  14. 1707091450
  15. 1707091450
  16. 1707091450
  17. 1707091450
  18. 1707091450
  19. 1707091450
  20. 1707091450
  21. 1707091450
  22. 1707091450
  23. 1707091450
  24. 1707091450
  25. 1707091450
  26. 1707091450
  27. 1707091450
  28. 1707091450
  29. 1707091450
  30. 1707091450
  31. 1707091450
  32. 1707091450
  33. 1707091450
  34. 1707091449
  35. 1707091450
  36. 1707091450
  37. 1707091450
  38. 1707091450
  39. 1707091450
  40. 1707091450
  41. 1707091450
  42. 1707091449
  43. 1707091450
  44. 1707091450
  45. 1707091450
  46. 1707091449
  47. 1707091449
  48. 1707091449
  49. 1707091449
  50. 1707091449
  51. 1707091449
  52. 1707091449
  53. 1707091449
  54. 1707091449
  55. 1707091449
  56. 1707091449
  57. 1707091449
  58. 1707091449
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
250,931KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN JT3HN86RXV0109392

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 250,931 KM

Vehicle Description

Beautiful imperial jade metallic "97 4runner with only 250k. 100% stock. Clean title. Certified. No rust issues. Tons of recent maintenance. These truck are getting harder to find in original condition. What a excellent example of a 3rd gen 4runner with a great history. 

 

Owned by the same family since 2000. Garage kept it's entire life. Clean title. No accident history. Carfax available. Low mileage for the year used as a secondary vehicle. Always regularly serviced. Never used offroad or abused. Mature previous owners. No modifications. Non smoker. 

 

In really great condition overall. Original paint & interior. We did a 2 step paint correction and full interior detail.

 

Oil sprayed when new. Then Krown rust proofed in 2015, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2022, 2023. Wheel wells, doors, tailgate, hood, rockers are all clean. Frame we power washed and removed off the old undercoating. Reinforced important structural components and did a general frame inspection. Cleaned up the frame. Then applied a new coating of oil spray to protect the frame. See pics its in great shape. About 26hours of labor went into the frame. 

 

Comes safety certified in the asking price. I am going to bring it in for a safety inspection this week. If you want to buy it as/is in the meanwhile we can work out a deal. It feels like it may need an alignment but really can't fault it for much. 

 

Should need very little for a safety. Runs and drives great. I have put about 1000km on it with zero issues. Currently daily driving it. All features work. Rear window, AC, sunroof, 4wd etc. everything is operating as it should. Suspension feels tight, engine & transmission are healthy and working as they should. 

 

Tons of service records available about 30. Timing belt & water pump changed @ 226,000km/November 2017. Within the last year about $5000 of maintenance done...Entirely new exhaust system front brake pads & rotors rear window control module & rear wiper system battery & oil.change 4 new Firestone destination A/T2 power door lock repairs new starter & power steering repair 

 

Thank you for your interest in my truck. If you have any questions please just let me know. More pictures available if you would like. Come take a look you won't be disappointed. 

 

Price is + TAX + LICENSING 

financing & Trade-ins available. 

Test drives by appointment only. 

OMVIC registered dealership & UCDA Member

Starks Motorsports LTD

Address: 48 Woodslee Ave unit 3 Paris ON

Vehicle Features

Packages

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Starks Motorsports

Used 2010 Acura TL 6 SPEED MANUAL SH-AWD TECH PKG for sale in Paris, ON
2010 Acura TL 6 SPEED MANUAL SH-AWD TECH PKG 282,581 KM SOLD
Used 2015 Hyundai Sonata Ultimate 2.0T | CERTIFIED| FINANCING AVAILABLE for sale in Paris, ON
2015 Hyundai Sonata Ultimate 2.0T | CERTIFIED| FINANCING AVAILABLE 179,283 KM $12,999 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS CREWCAB 4.8V8 4WD 5.5FOOT BOX for sale in Paris, ON
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS CREWCAB 4.8V8 4WD 5.5FOOT BOX 205,247 KM SOLD

Email Starks Motorsports

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Starks Motorsports

Starks Motorsports

48 Woodslee Ave Unit 3, Paris, ON N3L 3N6

Call Dealer

519-588-XXXX

(click to show)

519-588-0750

Quick Links
Directions Inventory
$10,000

+ taxes & licensing

Starks Motorsports

519-588-0750

Contact Seller
1997 Toyota 4Runner