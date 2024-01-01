$10,000+ tax & licensing
1997 Toyota 4Runner
100% STOCK | CERTIFIED| 4WD & REAR DIFF LOCK
Location
Starks Motorsports
48 Woodslee Ave Unit 3, Paris, ON N3L 3N6
519-588-0750
Certified
$10,000
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 250,931 KM
Vehicle Description
Beautiful imperial jade metallic "97 4runner with only 250k. 100% stock. Clean title. Certified. No rust issues. Tons of recent maintenance. These truck are getting harder to find in original condition. What a excellent example of a 3rd gen 4runner with a great history.
Owned by the same family since 2000. Garage kept it's entire life. Clean title. No accident history. Carfax available. Low mileage for the year used as a secondary vehicle. Always regularly serviced. Never used offroad or abused. Mature previous owners. No modifications. Non smoker.
In really great condition overall. Original paint & interior. We did a 2 step paint correction and full interior detail.
Oil sprayed when new. Then Krown rust proofed in 2015, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2022, 2023. Wheel wells, doors, tailgate, hood, rockers are all clean. Frame we power washed and removed off the old undercoating. Reinforced important structural components and did a general frame inspection. Cleaned up the frame. Then applied a new coating of oil spray to protect the frame. See pics its in great shape. About 26hours of labor went into the frame.
Comes safety certified in the asking price. I am going to bring it in for a safety inspection this week. If you want to buy it as/is in the meanwhile we can work out a deal. It feels like it may need an alignment but really can't fault it for much.
Should need very little for a safety. Runs and drives great. I have put about 1000km on it with zero issues. Currently daily driving it. All features work. Rear window, AC, sunroof, 4wd etc. everything is operating as it should. Suspension feels tight, engine & transmission are healthy and working as they should.
Tons of service records available about 30. Timing belt & water pump changed @ 226,000km/November 2017. Within the last year about $5000 of maintenance done...Entirely new exhaust system front brake pads & rotors rear window control module & rear wiper system battery & oil.change 4 new Firestone destination A/T2 power door lock repairs new starter & power steering repair
Thank you for your interest in my truck. If you have any questions please just let me know. More pictures available if you would like. Come take a look you won't be disappointed.
Price is + TAX + LICENSING
financing & Trade-ins available.
Test drives by appointment only.
OMVIC registered dealership & UCDA Member
Starks Motorsports LTD
Address: 48 Woodslee Ave unit 3 Paris ON
