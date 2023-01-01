Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Chevrolet Trax

73,525 KM

Details Description Features

$22,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$22,495

+ taxes & licensing

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

Contact Seller
2019 Chevrolet Trax

2019 Chevrolet Trax

LT

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Chevrolet Trax

LT

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

  1. 9492292
  2. 9492292
  3. 9492292
  4. 9492292
  5. 9492292
  6. 9492292
  7. 9492292
  8. 9492292
  9. 9492292
  10. 9492292
  11. 9492292
  12. 9492292
  13. 9492292
  14. 9492292
  15. 9492292
  16. 9492292
  17. 9492292
  18. 9492292
  19. 9492292
  20. 9492292
  21. 9492292
  22. 9492292
  23. 9492292
  24. 9492292
  25. 9492292
  26. 9492292
  27. 9492292
  28. 9492292
  29. 9492292
Contact Seller

$22,495

+ taxes & licensing

73,525KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9492292
  • Stock #: 42-2596

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour BLK
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 73,525 KM

Vehicle Description

Special Purpose, AWD 4dr LT, 6-Speed Automatic, Turbocharged Gas 4-Cyl 1.4L/83

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Front Side Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Floor mats
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
Rear Defrost
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
ENGINE ECOTEC TURBO 1.4L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING DOHC 4-CYLINDER SEQUENTIAL MFI (138 hp [102.9 kW] @ 4900 rpm 148 lb-ft of torque [199.8 N-m] @ 1850 rpm) (STD)
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Haldimand Motors Ltd.

2018 Nissan Maxima SV
 95,117 KM
$25,995 + tax & lic
2021 Mazda MAZDA3 Sp...
 13,952 KM
$27,995 + tax & lic
2019 Cadillac XT4 AW...
 50,806 KM
$38,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

Call Dealer

905-772-XXXX

(click to show)

905-772-3636

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory