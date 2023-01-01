$30,595+ tax & licensing
2020 GMC Terrain
SLT
Location
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
905-772-3636
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour BLK
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 90,230 KM
Vehicle Description
*This vehicle has not been Inspected or Cleaned. Vehicle Just Arrived. Inspections and Detailing are in Progress. Viewing by Appointment ONLY. Call our Sales Team to Book your Personal Viewing. Automatic,Power Driver Seats,Cruise,Power Sunroof,Power Windows,Air Conditioning,4 Door,Gas,Tilt,Passenger Power Seat,Power Doorlocks,Panoramic,Navigation,Steering Audio Controls,On Star,Dual Zone,Front Heated Seats,Power Mirrors,Telescopic,Climate Control,Keyless Entry,Fact Remote Start,Heated Steering Wheel,Usb,Premium Audio,Leather,Bluetooth,Satellite Req Subscription,Abs,Apple Carplay Or Android Auto,Traction Control,Auxillery,Pwr Hatch,Backup Camera,Backup Sensor,Map Lights,Blind Spot Detection,Lane Departure Warning,Memory Seats,Adaptive Cruise Control
