2020 Honda Civic
Hatchback Sport Touring
Location
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
905-772-3636
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 87,292 KM
Vehicle Description
*This vehicle has not been Inspected or Cleaned. Vehicle Just Arrived. Inspections and Detailing are in Progress. Viewing by Appointment ONLY. Call our Sales Team to Book your Personal Viewing. Automatic,4 Door,Power Driver Seats,Air Conditioning,Gas,Cruise,Heated Mirrors,Power Sunroof,Power Windows,Navigation,Power Doorlocks,Tilt,Passenger Power Seat,Steering Audio Controls,Dual Zone,Front Heated Seats,Power Mirrors,Climate Control,Rear Heated Seats,Telescopic,Fact Remote Start,Usb,Leather,Satellite Req Subscription,Bluetooth,Abs,Traction Control,Backup Camera,Map Lights,Lane Departure Warning,Adaptive Cruise Control,Collision Warning System
