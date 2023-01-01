Menu
2020 Honda Civic

57,540 KM

Details Description Features

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

Sedan DX

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

57,540KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9566431
  Stock #: 42-2564

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour BLK
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 57,540 KM

Vehicle Description

Manual,Power Windows,4 Door,Heated Mirrors,Cruise,Gas,Air Conditioning,Power Doorlocks,Tilt,Aluminum Rims,Steering Audio Controls,Power Mirrors,Keyless Entry,Climate Control,Telescopic,Usb,Bluetooth,Abs,Cloth,Traction Control,Backup Camera,Map Lights,Lane Departure Warning,Adaptive Cruise Control,Collision Warning System

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Adaptive Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

