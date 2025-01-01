$21,995+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota Corolla
LE
Location
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
905-772-3636
Used
101,618KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5YFBPRBE0LP045032
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 450527
- Mileage 101,618 KM
Vehicle Description
Compact Cars, LE CVT, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Gas I-4 1.8 L
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
2020 Toyota Corolla