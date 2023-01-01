$31,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-772-3636
2021 Chevrolet Equinox
LT
Location
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
905-772-3636
$31,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9605446
- Stock #: 42-2541
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 31,477 KM
Vehicle Description
Automatic,Cruise,4 Door,Air Conditioning,Power Windows,Gas,Power Driver Seats,Tilt,Power Doorlocks,Aluminum Rims,On Star,Steering Audio Controls,Power Mirrors,Front Heated Seats,Keyless Entry,Fact Remote Start,Usb,Satellite Req Subscription,Bluetooth,Cloth,Abs,Apple Carplay Or Android Auto,Traction Control,Auxillery,Backup Camera,Map Lights,Adaptive Cruise Control,Collision Warning System
Vehicle Features
