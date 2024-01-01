$11,350+ tax & licensing
2014 Chevrolet Equinox
LTZ
2014 Chevrolet Equinox
LTZ
Location
Farfan's Auto Service Centre Ltd
100 Turbine Dr Unit 1, North York, ON M9L 2S2
905-782-2676
Certified
$11,350
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 4919
- Mileage 41,676 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 CHEVROLET EQUINOX. AWD, Navigation System, Back-up camera, Sunroof & Leather seats. Ready to be driven on the road. Selling at $11,350 with a Safety Standard Certificate. HST & Lic/Reg Fee ARE EXTRA!
--- Call us to book your appointment at (416) 742 5095. Business Hours: Monday to Friday 10a to 6p & Saturdays until 3p. Located at 100 Turbine Drive Unit 1 - M9L 2S2 - North York. (Weston/Steeles). ---
FARFAN’S AUTO SERVICE, proud UCDA Member & OMVIC Registered. Buy with confidence today!
**Carfax available**
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Farfan's Auto Service Centre Ltd
Email Farfan's Auto Service Centre Ltd
Farfan's Auto Service Centre Ltd
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-782-XXXX(click to show)
905-782-2676
Alternate Numbers416-727-6835
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
905-782-2676