<p style=margin-right: 0cm; margin-left: 0cm; font-family: Times New Roman, serif;><strong><span style=font-family: Segoe UI, sans-serif;>2014 CHEVROLET EQUINOX. </span></strong><strong><span style=font-family: Segoe UI, sans-serif; font-weight: normal;>AWD, Navigation System, Back-up camera, Sunroof & Leather seats. </span></strong><span style=font-family: Segoe UI, sans-serif;>Ready to be driven on the road.  S<strong><span style=font-weight: normal;>elling at</span></strong><strong> $11,350 </strong>with a Safety Standard Certificate.<span class=apple-converted-space> </span><strong>HST & Lic/Reg Fee <u>ARE EXTRA! </u></strong></span></p><p style=margin-right: 0cm; margin-left: 0cm; font-family: Times New Roman, serif;><span style=font-family: Segoe UI, sans-serif;>--- Call us to book your appointment at (416) 742 5095. Business Hours: Monday to Friday 10a to 6p & Saturdays until 3p. <strong><span style=font-weight: normal;>Located at 100 Turbine Drive Unit 1 - M9L 2S2 - North York. </span></strong>(Weston/Steeles). ---</span></p><p style=margin: 0cm; font-family: Times New Roman, serif;><strong><span style=font-family: Segoe UI, sans-serif; font-weight: normal;> FARFAN’S AUTO SERVICE, proud UCDA Member & OMVIC Registered. Buy with confidence today!  </span></strong></p><p style=margin: 0cm; font-family: Times New Roman, serif;><strong><span style=font-family: Segoe UI, sans-serif; font-weight: normal;> </span></strong></p><p style=margin: 0cm; font-family: Times New Roman, serif;><strong><span style=font-family: Segoe UI, sans-serif; font-weight: normal;>**</span></strong><span style=font-family: Segoe UI, sans-serif;>Carfax available**</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0cm; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif;> </p>

VIN 2GNFLHE32E6174919

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 4919
  • Mileage 41,676 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Luggage Rack
Chrome Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

