2021 GMC Sierra 1500

22,281 KM

SLT

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

22,281KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9579703
  • Stock #: 43-0016

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour BLK
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 22,281 KM

Vehicle Description

Automatic,Cruise,Gas,Air Conditioning,Power Windows,4 Door,Power Driver Seats,5.5 Ft Box,Power Doorlocks,Aluminum Rims,Passenger Power Seat,Tilt,On Star,Front Heated Seats,Dual Zone,Power Mirrors,Steering Audio Controls,Telescopic,Climate Control,Keyless Entry,Fact Remote Start,Heated Steering Wheel,Power Fold-In Mirrors,Usb,Leather,Bluetooth,Abs,Satellite Req Subscription,Apple Carplay Or Android Auto,Traction Control,Backup Camera,Map Lights,Memory Seats

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Split Bench Seat
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HD Radio
Tow Hitch
Remote Engine Start
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm); featuring available Dynamic Fuel Management that enables the engine to operate in 17 different patterns between 2 and 8 cylinders depending on demand to o...

