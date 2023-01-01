$58,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-772-3636
2021 GMC Sierra 1500
SLT
Location
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
905-772-3636
$58,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9579703
- Stock #: 43-0016
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour BLK
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 22,281 KM
Vehicle Description
Automatic,Cruise,Gas,Air Conditioning,Power Windows,4 Door,Power Driver Seats,5.5 Ft Box,Power Doorlocks,Aluminum Rims,Passenger Power Seat,Tilt,On Star,Front Heated Seats,Dual Zone,Power Mirrors,Steering Audio Controls,Telescopic,Climate Control,Keyless Entry,Fact Remote Start,Heated Steering Wheel,Power Fold-In Mirrors,Usb,Leather,Bluetooth,Abs,Satellite Req Subscription,Apple Carplay Or Android Auto,Traction Control,Backup Camera,Map Lights,Memory Seats
Vehicle Features
