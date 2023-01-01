Menu
Account
Sign In
*This vehicle has not been Inspected or Cleaned. Vehicle Just Arrived. Inspections and Detailing are in Progress. Viewing by Appointment ONLY. Call our Sales Team to Book your Personal Viewing. Automatic,Gas,4 Door,Power Sunroof,Power Windows,Air Conditioning,Cruise,Power Driver Seats,Tilt,Power Doorlocks,Panoramic,Steering Audio Controls,Dual Zone,On Star,Front Heated Seats,Power Mirrors,Telescopic,Climate Control,Keyless Entry,Heated Steering Wheel,Fact Remote Start,Leather,Premium Audio,Usb,Satellite Req Subscription,Abs,Bluetooth,Traction Control,Apple Carplay Or Android Auto,Auxillery,Backup Camera,Pwr Hatch,Backup Sensor,Map Lights,Blind Spot Detection,Lane Departure Warning,Collision Warning System

2022 Chevrolet Equinox

53,032 KM

Details Description Features

$32,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Chevrolet Equinox

RS

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Chevrolet Equinox

RS

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

Contact Seller

$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
53,032KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour BLK
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 53,032 KM

Vehicle Description

*This vehicle has not been Inspected or Cleaned. Vehicle Just Arrived. Inspections and Detailing are in Progress. Viewing by Appointment ONLY. Call our Sales Team to Book your Personal Viewing. Automatic,Gas,4 Door,Power Sunroof,Power Windows,Air Conditioning,Cruise,Power Driver Seats,Tilt,Power Doorlocks,Panoramic,Steering Audio Controls,Dual Zone,On Star,Front Heated Seats,Power Mirrors,Telescopic,Climate Control,Keyless Entry,Heated Steering Wheel,Fact Remote Start,Leather,Premium Audio,Usb,Satellite Req Subscription,Abs,Bluetooth,Traction Control,Apple Carplay Or Android Auto,Auxillery,Backup Camera,Pwr Hatch,Backup Sensor,Map Lights,Blind Spot Detection,Lane Departure Warning,Collision Warning System

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI VVT (170 hp [127.0 kW] @ 5600 rpm 203 lb-ft of torque [275.0 N-m] @ 2000 - 4000 rpm) (STD)
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Front Collision Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Used 2022 Hyundai Tucson Preferred for sale in Cayuga, ON
2022 Hyundai Tucson Preferred 65,712 KM $30,495 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Cayuga, ON
2016 Ford F-150 XLT 113,771 KM $27,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Hyundai Elantra Preferred for sale in Cayuga, ON
2021 Hyundai Elantra Preferred 89,303 KM $22,795 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Haldimand Motors Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

Call Dealer

905-772-XXXX

(click to show)

905-772-3636

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

Contact Seller
2022 Chevrolet Equinox