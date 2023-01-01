$35,495+ tax & licensing
2022 GMC Terrain
SLE
- Listing ID: 9966422
- Stock #: 43-0760
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour BLK
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 33,479 KM
Vehicle Description
Automatic,4 Door,Gas,Power Windows,Air Conditioning,Cruise,Power Driver Seats,Tilt,Aluminum Rims,Power Doorlocks,Front Heated Seats,Steering Audio Controls,On Star,Power Mirrors,Dual Zone,Telescopic,Climate Control,Keyless Entry,Fact Remote Start,Usb,Bluetooth,Satellite Req Subscription,Abs,Cloth,Apple Carplay Or Android Auto,Traction Control,Auxillery,Backup Camera,Backup Sensor,Map Lights,Blind Spot Detection,Lane Departure Warning,Adaptive Cruise Control,Collision Warning System
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Windows
Comfort
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
