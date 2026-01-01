$91,995+ taxes & licensing
2024 GMC Yukon
AT4 Adaptive Cruise Control | Panoramic Sunroof | Heated & Ventilated Front Seats
2024 GMC Yukon
AT4 Adaptive Cruise Control | Panoramic Sunroof | Heated & Ventilated Front Seats
Location
Chatham Mazda
383 Richmond St, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
519-354-1118
$91,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 25,951 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2024 GMC Yukon AT4 4WD is built for families, road trips, and adventure without sacrificing comfort. With seating for up to eight passengers, a bold AT4 design, and impressive capability, it's ready for everything from daily commutes to weekend getaways. Inside, you'll find leather-appointed seating, heated and ventilated front seats, a heated steering wheel, heated second-row seats, tri-zone automatic climate control, and a panoramic sunroof that fills the cabin with natural light. A power liftgate and remote start add convenience to every drive. Technology includes a large touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless phone charging, a premium Bose audio system, navigation, and a head-up display to help keep important information within view. Advanced safety features include adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, lane keep assist, forward collision alert with automatic emergency braking, and HD Surround Vision to help provide added confidence behind the wheel. Spacious, luxurious, and exceptionally capable, this Yukon AT4 is ready to handle everything from everyday errands to long family adventures in comfort and style. This 2024 GMC Yukon is One owner, accident free and comes with a free CarFax vehicle history report. Chatham Mazda - Home of Brake Pads for Life!
Vehicle Features
Safety
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Interior
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Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
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519-354-1118
Alternate Numbers877-354-1118
+ taxes & licensing>
519-354-1118