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<p>This 2024 GMC Yukon AT4 4WD is built for families, road trips, and adventure without sacrificing comfort. With seating for up to eight passengers, a bold AT4 design, and impressive capability, it's ready for everything from daily commutes to weekend getaways. Inside, you'll find leather-appointed seating, heated and ventilated front seats, a heated steering wheel, heated second-row seats, tri-zone automatic climate control, and a panoramic sunroof that fills the cabin with natural light. A power liftgate and remote start add convenience to every drive. Technology includes a large touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless phone charging, a premium Bose audio system, navigation, and a head-up display to help keep important information within view. Advanced safety features include adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, lane keep assist, forward collision alert with automatic emergency braking, and HD Surround Vision to help provide added confidence behind the wheel. Spacious, luxurious, and exceptionally capable, this Yukon AT4 is ready to handle everything from everyday errands to long family adventures in comfort and style. This 2024 GMC Yukon is One owner, accident free and comes with a free CarFax vehicle history report. Chatham Mazda - Home of Brake Pads for Life!</p>

2024 GMC Yukon

25,951 KM

Details Description Features

$91,995

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 GMC Yukon

AT4 Adaptive Cruise Control | Panoramic Sunroof | Heated & Ventilated Front Seats

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14525116

2024 GMC Yukon

AT4 Adaptive Cruise Control | Panoramic Sunroof | Heated & Ventilated Front Seats

Location

Chatham Mazda

383 Richmond St, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-354-1118

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$91,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
25,951KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GKS2CKL9RR363681

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 25,951 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2024 GMC Yukon AT4 4WD is built for families, road trips, and adventure without sacrificing comfort. With seating for up to eight passengers, a bold AT4 design, and impressive capability, it's ready for everything from daily commutes to weekend getaways. Inside, you'll find leather-appointed seating, heated and ventilated front seats, a heated steering wheel, heated second-row seats, tri-zone automatic climate control, and a panoramic sunroof that fills the cabin with natural light. A power liftgate and remote start add convenience to every drive. Technology includes a large touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless phone charging, a premium Bose audio system, navigation, and a head-up display to help keep important information within view. Advanced safety features include adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, lane keep assist, forward collision alert with automatic emergency braking, and HD Surround Vision to help provide added confidence behind the wheel. Spacious, luxurious, and exceptionally capable, this Yukon AT4 is ready to handle everything from everyday errands to long family adventures in comfort and style. This 2024 GMC Yukon is One owner, accident free and comes with a free CarFax vehicle history report. Chatham Mazda - Home of Brake Pads for Life!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

Navigation System

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

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More inventory From Chatham Mazda

Used 2024 GMC Yukon AT4 Adaptive Cruise Control | Panoramic Sunroof | Heated & Ventilated Front Seats for sale in Chatham, ON
2024 GMC Yukon AT4 Adaptive Cruise Control | Panoramic Sunroof | Heated & Ventilated Front Seats 25,951 KM $91,995 + tax & lic

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Chatham Mazda

Chatham Mazda

383 Richmond St, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
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519-354-XXXX

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519-354-1118

Alternate Numbers
877-354-1118
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$91,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Chatham Mazda

519-354-1118

2024 GMC Yukon