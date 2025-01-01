$38,995+ tax & licensing
2025 Kia Sorento
2.5L LX DEMO | AWD | 17" ALLOY WHEELS | APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO | HEATED FRONT BUCKET SEATS | POWER DRIVER SEAT | STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED AUDIO CONTROLS
Location
Lally Kia
75 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5
519-352-6200
$38,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 7,668 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2025 Kia Sorento LX for sale in Canada offers a stylish and versatile midsize SUV designed for families and outdoor enthusiasts alike. Here's an overview of what you can expect from this vehicle:
Exterior Design:
The 2025 Kia Sorento LX features a modern, sleek design with bold lines and a prominent front grille. It sits on 17-inch alloy wheels, giving it a solid and durable stance. The vehicles LED headlights and tail lights enhance its visibility while adding a touch of sophistication. The Sorento LX also comes with heated side mirrors for added convenience in colder Canadian climates.
Performance and Engine:
Under the hood, the Sorento LX typically comes with a 2.5L 4-cylinder engine paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission. This engine delivers a smooth and efficient ride with approximately 191 horsepower. The vehicle offers either front-wheel drive (FWD) or optional all-wheel drive (AWD), making it well-suited for a variety of Canadian road conditions, especially during winter months. Fuel efficiency is an important factor, and the Sorento LX delivers a competitive balance between power and economy.
Interior Features:
Inside, the 2025 Kia Sorento LX is spacious and comfortable, offering seating for up to seven passengers across three rows. The cabin includes premium cloth upholstery and a 12.3-inch digital display for the drivers instrumentation. The 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system features Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for seamless smartphone integration. Bluetooth connectivity, a rearview camera, and available USB ports make the driving experience convenient and connected.
Comfort and Convenience:
Standard comfort features include heated front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. The Sorento LX also provides a generous cargo capacity, with 60/40-split folding rear seats that allow for more space when needed. The vehicle is designed with Canadian winters in mind, so you'll find options like heated side mirrors, windshield wiper de-icers, and more.
Safety Features:
The 2025 Kia Sorento LX is equipped with a suite of advanced safety features, including:
Forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking
Lane-keeping assist
Blind-spot monitoring
Rear cross-traffic alert
Safe exit assist These technologies help enhance driving confidence, ensuring youre well-prepared for any road situation.
This 2025 Kia Sorento LX blends practicality, technology, and rugged capability, making it an excellent choice for those who need a family-friendly SUV that can handle diverse driving conditions.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Lally Kia
519-352-6200