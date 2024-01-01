Menu
2014 Nissan Pathfinder

214,537 KM

Details Features

$11,988

+ tax & licensing
2014 Nissan Pathfinder

4WD 4DR PLATINUM

2014 Nissan Pathfinder

4WD 4DR PLATINUM

Location

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,988

+ taxes & licensing

214,537KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 5N1AR2MM7EC637066

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 214,537 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

https://vhr.carfax.ca/en-ca/?i

True North Auto Brokers

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-XXXX

(289) 252-1583

$11,988

+ taxes & licensing

True North Auto Brokers

(289) 252-1583

2014 Nissan Pathfinder