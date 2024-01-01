$11,988+ tax & licensing

2014 Nissan Pathfinder
4WD 4DR PLATINUM
2014 Nissan Pathfinder
4WD 4DR PLATINUM

True North Auto Brokers
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
(289) 252-1583

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$11,988
+ taxes & licensing
214,537KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 5N1AR2MM7EC637066
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 214,537 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Additional Features
https://vhr.carfax.ca/en-ca/?i

True North Auto Brokers
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-XXXX(click to show)

$11,988
+ taxes & licensing
True North Auto Brokers
(289) 252-1583
2014 Nissan Pathfinder