2014 Nissan Pathfinder
Platinum
2014 Nissan Pathfinder
Platinum
Zinkon Motors
B1-2059 Bayly St, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8
647-229-8905
177,510KM
Used
VIN 5N1AR2MM4EC733401
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 177,510 KM
Vehicle Description
IMMACULATE CONDITION!
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
dvd player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Convenience
Cup Holder
Additional Features
Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag
Leather Steering Wheels
Zinkon Motors
B1-2059 Bayly St, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8
