<p>IMMACULATE CONDITION!</p>

2014 Nissan Pathfinder

177,510 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2014 Nissan Pathfinder
Platinum

Platinum

2014 Nissan Pathfinder

Platinum

Location

Zinkon Motors

B1-2059 Bayly St, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8

647-229-8905

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

177,510KM
Used
VIN 5N1AR2MM4EC733401

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 177,510 KM

Vehicle Description

IMMACULATE CONDITION!

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
dvd player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag
Leather Steering Wheels

Zinkon Motors

Zinkon Motors

B1-2059 Bayly St, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8

647-229-XXXX

647-229-8905

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Zinkon Motors

647-229-8905

2014 Nissan Pathfinder