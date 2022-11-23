Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Toyota RAV4

77,432 KM

Details Description Features

$31,898

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$31,898

+ taxes & licensing

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

Contact Seller
2018 Toyota RAV4

2018 Toyota RAV4

Limited LIMITED-LEATHER+NAVI+JBL AUDIO!

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Toyota RAV4

Limited LIMITED-LEATHER+NAVI+JBL AUDIO!

Location

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

  1. 9329011
  2. 9329011
  3. 9329011
  4. 9329011
  5. 9329011
  6. 9329011
  7. 9329011
  8. 9329011
  9. 9329011
  10. 9329011
  11. 9329011
  12. 9329011
  13. 9329011
  14. 9329011
  15. 9329011
  16. 9329011
  17. 9329011
  18. 9329011
  19. 9329011
  20. 9329011
  21. 9329011
  22. 9329011
  23. 9329011
  24. 9329011
  25. 9329011
  26. 9329011
  27. 9329011
  28. 9329011
  29. 9329011
  30. 9329011
  31. 9329011
  32. 9329011
Contact Seller

$31,898

+ taxes & licensing

77,432KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9329011
  • Stock #: W5798A
  • VIN: 2T3DFREV5JW712431

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 77,432 KM

Vehicle Description

This FULLY EQUIPPED-LIMITED features: TOYOTA LONG RANGE REMOTE START, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, NAVIGATION, BIRDS EYE VIEW BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, XM SAT RADIO READY, 11 SPEAKER JBL AUDIO, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, DUAL AUTO A/C, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, POWER MOONROOF, POWER DRIVERS SEAT WITH MEMORY, POWER HATCH, 18 INCH ALLOYS, LED HEADLAMPS AND MORE. Gorgeous Black exterior and Cinnamon interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, Toyota service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Vandermeer Toyota

2022 Toyota Tacoma T...
 41,187 KM
$51,232 + tax & lic
2021 Toyota Tacoma T...
 24,631 KM
$48,977 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota RAV4 Lim...
 77,432 KM
$31,898 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

Call Dealer

905-372-XXXX

(click to show)

905-372-5437

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory