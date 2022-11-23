$31,898+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-372-5437
2018 Toyota RAV4
Limited LIMITED-LEATHER+NAVI+JBL AUDIO!
Location
Vandermeer Toyota
959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8
905-372-5437
$31,898
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9329011
- Stock #: W5798A
- VIN: 2T3DFREV5JW712431
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 77,432 KM
Vehicle Description
This FULLY EQUIPPED-LIMITED features: TOYOTA LONG RANGE REMOTE START, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, NAVIGATION, BIRDS EYE VIEW BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, XM SAT RADIO READY, 11 SPEAKER JBL AUDIO, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, DUAL AUTO A/C, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, POWER MOONROOF, POWER DRIVERS SEAT WITH MEMORY, POWER HATCH, 18 INCH ALLOYS, LED HEADLAMPS AND MORE. Gorgeous Black exterior and Cinnamon interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, Toyota service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Vandermeer Toyota
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.