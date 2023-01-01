Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Toyota RAV4

62,962 KM

Details Description Features

$43,896

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$43,896

+ taxes & licensing

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

Contact Seller
2019 Toyota RAV4

2019 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid Limited LIMITED-NAVIGATION+COOLED SEATS!

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid Limited LIMITED-NAVIGATION+COOLED SEATS!

Location

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

  1. 9502240
  2. 9502240
  3. 9502240
  4. 9502240
  5. 9502240
  6. 9502240
  7. 9502240
  8. 9502240
  9. 9502240
  10. 9502240
  11. 9502240
  12. 9502240
  13. 9502240
  14. 9502240
  15. 9502240
  16. 9502240
  17. 9502240
  18. 9502240
  19. 9502240
  20. 9502240
  21. 9502240
  22. 9502240
  23. 9502240
  24. 9502240
  25. 9502240
  26. 9502240
  27. 9502240
  28. 9502240
  29. 9502240
  30. 9502240
  31. 9502240
  32. 9502240
Contact Seller

$43,896

+ taxes & licensing

62,962KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9502240
  • Stock #: TZ033A
  • VIN: 2T3DWRFVXKW001033

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # TZ033A
  • Mileage 62,962 KM

Vehicle Description

This DEALER SERVICED-LIMITED is the TOP PACKAGE and features: EMBEDDED NAVIGATION, APPLE CARPLAY, BIRDS EYE VIEW CAMERA, 11 SPEAKER PREMIUM JBL AUDIO, BLUETOOTH, USBS, XM SAT RADIO READY, QI WIRELESS CHARGING, POWER MOONROOF, HEATED AND COOLED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED REAR SEATS, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, DUAL AUTO A/C, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, POWER DRIVERS SEAT WITH MEMORY, HANDS FREE POWER HATCH, 18 INCH ALLOYS, LED HEADLAMPS AND MORE. Beautiful Ruby Flare Pearl exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, Toyota service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Navigation System
Power Steering
AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Vandermeer Toyota

2015 Toyota Tacoma S...
 136,091 KM
$28,933 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota Highland...
 37,353 KM
$49,977 + tax & lic
2015 Toyota Camry XL...
 108,167 KM
$21,987 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

Call Dealer

905-372-XXXX

(click to show)

905-372-5437

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory