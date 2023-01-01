$43,896+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-372-5437
2019 Toyota RAV4
Hybrid Limited LIMITED-NAVIGATION+COOLED SEATS!
Location
Vandermeer Toyota
959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8
905-372-5437
$43,896
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9502240
- Stock #: TZ033A
- VIN: 2T3DWRFVXKW001033
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Stock # TZ033A
- Mileage 62,962 KM
Vehicle Description
This DEALER SERVICED-LIMITED is the TOP PACKAGE and features: EMBEDDED NAVIGATION, APPLE CARPLAY, BIRDS EYE VIEW CAMERA, 11 SPEAKER PREMIUM JBL AUDIO, BLUETOOTH, USBS, XM SAT RADIO READY, QI WIRELESS CHARGING, POWER MOONROOF, HEATED AND COOLED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED REAR SEATS, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, DUAL AUTO A/C, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, POWER DRIVERS SEAT WITH MEMORY, HANDS FREE POWER HATCH, 18 INCH ALLOYS, LED HEADLAMPS AND MORE. Beautiful Ruby Flare Pearl exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, Toyota service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Vandermeer Toyota
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.