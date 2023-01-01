Menu
2002 Toyota 4Runner

270,132 KM

$13,745

+ tax & licensing
$13,745

+ taxes & licensing

Skyline Auto

1-866-724-3388

2002 Toyota 4Runner

2002 Toyota 4Runner

Limited LEATHER|SOLID FRAME|GREAT CONDITION

2002 Toyota 4Runner

Limited LEATHER|SOLID FRAME|GREAT CONDITION

Skyline Auto

3232 Steeles Av West, Unit #17, Concord, ON L4K 4C8

1-866-724-3388

$13,745

+ taxes & licensing

270,132KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9618970
  • VIN: JT3HN87R320364945

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 270,132 KM

Vehicle Description

ONE OWNER|GOOD RUNNING CONDITION



2002 TOYOTA 4 RUNNER LIMITED 4WD. SOLID FRAME. POWER GLASS SUNROOF. LEATHER INTERIOR. HEATED FRONT SEATS. 270132 KMS. RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT. SOLD AS IS FOR $13745.00. PLEASE CALL OR VISIT US FOR MORE DETAILS. ****FINANCING FOR EVERYONE******* PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING DETAILS***



SKYLINE AUTO

3232 STEELES AVE W, VAUGHAN ON, L4K 4C8   PH: 289-987-7477



Guaranteed Approval. Payments depend on down payment on vehicle, year, model and price. Call for more details. All Prices Are Plus Hst And LICENSING. CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE

This vehicle is being sold AS IS, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. No extra fees. HST is not included. Temp plates are extra $75.00

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
4 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Skyline Auto

Skyline Auto

3232 Steeles Av West, Unit #17, Concord, ON L4K 4C8

