2002 Toyota 4Runner ...

$13,745 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 7 0 , 1 3 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9618970

9618970 VIN: JT3HN87R320364945

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Tan

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 270,132 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features 4x4 4 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.