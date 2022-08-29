$8,445+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
1-866-724-3388
2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Limited NAVIGATION|LEATHER|SUNROOF|REMOTE STARTER
Location
Skyline Auto
3232 Steeles Av West, Unit #17, Concord, ON L4K 4C8
$8,445
- Listing ID: 9324298
- VIN: 1J4RR5GG0BC545933
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 294,321 KM
Vehicle Description
**REMOTE START|DVD|HEATED STEERING WHEEL|HEATED SEATS*
2011 JEEP GRAND CHEROKEE LIMITED 4X4. BACK UP CAMREA. POWER TAILGATE. LEATHER INTERIOR. PARKING SENSORS. ALLOY WHEELS. KEYLESS ENTRY. AUX INPUT. POWER MIRRORS.POWER WINDOWS AND POWER LOCKS. VERY CLEAN FROM IN & OUT. 294321 KMS. RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT. SOLD AS IS FOR $8445.00. PLEASE CALL OR VISIT US FOR MORE DETAILS. ****FINANCING FOR EVERYONE******* PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING DETAILS***
SKYLINE AUTO
Guaranteed Approval. Payments depend on down payment on vehicle, year, model and price. Call for more details. All Prices Are Plus Hst And LICENSING. CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE
This vehicle is being sold AS IS, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. No extra fees. HST is not included. Temp plates are extra $75.00
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.