2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee

294,321 KM

$8,445

+ tax & licensing
$8,445

+ taxes & licensing

Skyline Auto

1-866-724-3388

2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited NAVIGATION|LEATHER|SUNROOF|REMOTE STARTER

2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited NAVIGATION|LEATHER|SUNROOF|REMOTE STARTER

Skyline Auto

3232 Steeles Av West, Unit #17, Concord, ON L4K 4C8

1-866-724-3388

$8,445

+ taxes & licensing

294,321KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9324298
  VIN: 1J4RR5GG0BC545933

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 294,321 KM

Vehicle Description

**REMOTE START|DVD|HEATED STEERING WHEEL|HEATED SEATS*



2011 JEEP GRAND CHEROKEE LIMITED 4X4. BACK UP CAMREA. POWER TAILGATE. LEATHER INTERIOR. PARKING SENSORS. ALLOY WHEELS. KEYLESS ENTRY. AUX INPUT. POWER MIRRORS.POWER WINDOWS AND POWER LOCKS. VERY CLEAN FROM IN & OUT. 294321 KMS. RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT. SOLD AS IS FOR $8445.00. PLEASE CALL OR VISIT US FOR MORE DETAILS. ****FINANCING FOR EVERYONE******* PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING DETAILS***



SKYLINE AUTO

3232 STEELES AVE W, VAUGHAN ON, L4K 4C8   PH: 289-987-7477



Guaranteed Approval. Payments depend on down payment on vehicle, year, model and price. Call for more details. All Prices Are Plus Hst And LICENSING. CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE

This vehicle is being sold AS IS, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. No extra fees. HST is not included. Temp plates are extra $75.00

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
5 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Skyline Auto

Skyline Auto

3232 Steeles Av West, Unit #17, Concord, ON L4K 4C8

1-866-724-3388

