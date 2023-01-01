Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>INCOMING UNIT</p>

2016 Ford F-150

283,687 KM

Details Description Features

$19,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Ford F-150

XLT ECOBOOST

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Ford F-150

XLT ECOBOOST

Location

The Vault Automotive Collection

310 Millway Ave Unit 4&5, Concord, ON L4K 3W3

647-330-1950

  1. 1700514624
  2. 1700514624
  3. 1700514620
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
283,687KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTEW1EP5GFA90818

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 283,687 KM

Vehicle Description

INCOMING UNIT

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From The Vault Automotive Collection

Used 2016 Ford F-150 XLT ECOBOOST for sale in Concord, ON
2016 Ford F-150 XLT ECOBOOST 283,687 KM $19,999 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD SUPERCREW 5.5' BOX for sale in Concord, ON
2019 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD SUPERCREW 5.5' BOX 246,030 KM $21,995 + tax & lic
Used 2007 MINI Cooper 2DR CPE S for sale in Concord, ON
2007 MINI Cooper 2DR CPE S 235,155 KM SOLD + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email The Vault Automotive Collection

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Vault Automotive Collection

The Vault Automotive Collection

310 Millway Ave Unit 4&5, Concord, ON L4K 3W3

Call Dealer

647-330-XXXX

(click to show)

647-330-1950

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

The Vault Automotive Collection

647-330-1950

Contact Seller
2016 Ford F-150