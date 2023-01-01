Menu
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

150,982 KM

Skyline Auto

1-866-724-3388

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan CVP/SXT Passenger Van

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan CVP/SXT Passenger Van

Skyline Auto

3232 Steeles Av West, Unit #17, Concord, ON L4K 4C8

1-866-724-3388

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

150,982KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9498061
  VIN: 2C4RDGBGXHR651474

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  Mileage 150,982 KM

Vehicle Description

CANADA VALUE PACK | CARFAX AVAILABLE | 3RD ROW | BT



This 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan CVP is powered by the 3.6L 6cyl engine and paired with a Front Wheel Drive drivetrain! The black interior features cloth seats, cruise control, power windows, power mirrors, 3rd row seating, climate control, and more. Listen to music through CD player, auxiliary audio jack, and AM/FM radio. With compatible smartphones you can perform hands free Bluetooth calling. The Blue exterior is complemented by 17-inch steel wheels. It also comes with a complimentary CarFax report.



PLEASE CALL OR VISIT US FOR MORE DETAILS. ****FINANCING FOR EVERYONE*** **** PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING DETAILS***WE ACCEPT ALL MAKE AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR? WE BUY EVERYTHING



SKYLINE AUTO 3232 STEELES AVE W, VAUGHAN, ON L4K 4C8 PH: 1-289-987-7477



Guaranteed Approval with Rates from 4.9% O.A.C. Payments depend on down payment on vehicle, year, model and price. Call for more details. Finance example: loan amount $10,000, monthly payment $189 for 60 months at variable rate of 4.99% C.O.B. is $1319. All Prices Are Plus Hst And Licensing. CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE.CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

