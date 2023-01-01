$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan CVP/SXT Passenger Van
Location
Skyline Auto
3232 Steeles Av West, Unit #17, Concord, ON L4K 4C8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- VIN: 2C4RDGBGXHR651474
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 150,982 KM
Vehicle Description
CANADA VALUE PACK | CARFAX AVAILABLE | 3RD ROW | BT
This 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan CVP is powered by the 3.6L 6cyl engine and paired with a Front Wheel Drive drivetrain! The black interior features cloth seats, cruise control, power windows, power mirrors, 3rd row seating, climate control, and more. Listen to music through CD player, auxiliary audio jack, and AM/FM radio. With compatible smartphones you can perform hands free Bluetooth calling. The Blue exterior is complemented by 17-inch steel wheels. It also comes with a complimentary CarFax report.
Vehicle Features
