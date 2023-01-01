2019 Ford Mustang

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

2 , 4 5 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10004030

10004030 VIN: 1FA6P8CFXK5197954

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 2,450 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks GPS Navigation Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Warranty Warranty Available Balance of Factory Warranty Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System Additional Features Wheel Locks Telematics Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

