Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Kia Forte

135,896 KM

Details Features

$21,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$21,500

+ taxes & licensing

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

613-932-4514

Contact Seller
2017 Kia Forte

2017 Kia Forte

SX

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Kia Forte

SX

Location

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6

613-932-4514

  1. 1678988472
  2. 1678988470
  3. 1678988471
  4. 1678988472
  5. 1678988472
  6. 1678988471
  7. 1678988468
  8. 1678988464
  9. 1678988435
  10. 1678988468
  11. 1678988455
  12. 1678988461
  13. 1678988462
  14. 1678988462
  15. 1678988469
  16. 1678988457
  17. 1678988452
  18. 1678988458
  19. 1678988452
  20. 1678988469
  21. 1678988461
  22. 1678988449
  23. 1678988466
  24. 1678988465
  25. 1678988463
  26. 1678988467
  27. 1678988450
  28. 1678988468
  29. 1678988463
  30. 1678988468
  31. 1678988471
  32. 1678988463
  33. 1678988465
  34. 1678988468
  35. 1678988463
  36. 1678988462
  37. 1678988457
  38. 1678988469
  39. 1678988454
  40. 1678988455
  41. 1678988457
  42. 1678988457
  43. 1678988461
  44. 1678988468
  45. 1678988461
  46. 1678988472
  47. 1678988456
  48. 1678988456
  49. 1678988452
  50. 1678988450
  51. 1678988471
  52. 1678988472
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$21,500

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
135,896KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9719887
  • Stock #: 20-903
  • VIN: 3KPFN4A87HE035418

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 20-903
  • Mileage 135,896 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Remote Trunk Release
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

2015 Ford Focus SE
 233,598 KM
$6,500 + tax & lic
2019 Subaru Crosstre...
 116,895 KM
$30,000 + tax & lic
2015 Volkswagen Jett...
 177,359 KM
$12,500 + tax & lic

Email Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors I

125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6

Call Dealer

613-932-XXXX

(click to show)

613-932-4514

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory