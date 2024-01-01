Menu
2021 Toyota Highlander

65,972 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2021 Toyota Highlander

XLE

2021 Toyota Highlander

XLE

Location

Cornwall Honda

1200 Brookdale Ave, Cornwall, ON K6J 4P4

613-933-7558

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

65,972KM
Used
VIN 5TDGZRBH6MS140147

Vehicle Details

  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 65,972 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist
Evasion Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Lift Gates
Telematics
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Air & Heat
Driver Side Airbag
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Cornwall Honda

Cornwall Honda

1200 Brookdale Ave, Cornwall, ON K6J 4P4

613-933-7558

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Cornwall Honda

613-933-7558

2021 Toyota Highlander