2013 GMC Terrain

Denali AWD V-6!! No Accidents!! Extensive Service Records!!

200,600 KM

$11,995
+ tax & licensing

Dave's Auto Service
7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
866-972-4775

2013 GMC Terrain

200,600 KM

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
2013 GMC Terrain

Denali AWD V-6!! No Accidents!! Extensive Service Records!!

2013 GMC Terrain

Denali AWD V-6!! No Accidents!! Extensive Service Records!!

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

200,600KM
Used
VIN 2GKFLZE37D6109484

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 109484
  • Mileage 200,600 KM

Vehicle Description

No Accidents!!Maintenance records!! Dave's Auto, a family business of 25 years +, continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Equipped with Leather, Heated seats, Navigation and Backup Camera. Service Records available. This well maintained GMC Terrain Denali will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available. Financing available as well!
All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM.

Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality for over 25 years! With growth over the years, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 70 vehicles, with all vehicles safetied and warrantied in-house. Dave's Auto is ready to assist you! If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats

Windows

Rear Defrost

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Trim

Wood Trim Interior

Additional Features

AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

2013 GMC Terrain