2013 Hyundai Tucson

$10,995 + taxes & licensing 1 8 0 , 3 4 6 K M Used Get Financing

9383272 Stock #: U708304

U708304 VIN: KM8JU3AC1DU708304

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour BLK

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 180,346 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Safety Traction Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer HEATED FRONT SEATS Seating Leather Interior 5 Passenger Driver Seat Height Adjustment Windows Rear Defrost Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Comfort Dual Climate Control Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features Accident Free Heated Side Mirrors Driver Side Airbag 12V outlet Vehicle Stability Management VSM Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Clear Carproof or Carfax

