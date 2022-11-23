Menu
2013 Hyundai Tucson

180,346 KM

Details Description Features

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

Limited 2WD

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

180,346KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9383272
  • Stock #: U708304
  • VIN: KM8JU3AC1DU708304

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour BLK
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U708304
  • Mileage 180,346 KM

Vehicle Description

Certification included! Equipped with Blue-tooth, AC, Roof racks and heated seats. This Tucson will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available. Financing available! 

All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM.

Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality for over 25 years! With growth over the years, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 40 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. Dave's Auto staff includes licensed technicians who perform our safeties in-house and a sales team, ready to assist you! If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario.



Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Rear Defrost
Bluetooth
Dual Climate Control
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Accident Free
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Clear Carproof or Carfax

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

